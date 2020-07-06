Bill Jones back in the hot seat, set to take over Aberdeen boys basketball program

“I guess another adjustment is not being in full control. If the game is on the line, we actually had a great relationship, me and the head coach [Brandon Selby], but ultimately it’s someone else’s decision. That took getting used to a little bit,” Jones said. “It was an adjustment, but I’m glad I did it. It was a great experience it’s good to see it from a different perspective, where as the head coach, ultimately most decisions are coming from me, where maybe I should have payed attention more to what my assistants had to say when I was at Harford Tech.”