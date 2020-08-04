Bill Ackerman’s Spartan Sports & Wellness in Bel Air becomes a haven for training athletes during COVID-19

“I always say [that] I get to make an impact in somebody’s life every day,” Ackerman said. “I might not be able to make a million dollars, I’m not on the stock market every day, but being able to make an impact in an athlete’s life or even an adult’s life, that’s where the value comes. That’s my million dollars — being passionate about what I do. Growing up, we didn’t have many mentors like we do now, so I hope to mentor these kids and be there for them one day.”