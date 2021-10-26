Bel Air girls volleyball sweeps Bo Manor to improve to 11-0

The Bel Air girls volleyball team ran its perfect record to 11-0 on Monday, sweeping visiting Bo Manor, 3-0, in an Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division match.
The Bobcats winning set scores were 25-12, 25-16 and 25-18.
“I have extreme confidence in this team, it’s really easy to ... just know that anytime they get a little bit down, they fight their way out of it,” Bel Air coach Dave Simon said. “There’s a lot of confidence on this team right now.”
Bel Air was in control from the start, but even when the Bobcats weren’t, it was just momentary.
A Bobcats service error to start led to a quick 2-0 Bo Manor lead. Seconds later, on the strength of Megan Cassaday’s serves, the Bobcats reeled off eight straight points. At 11-3, Bo Manor coach Sabrina Larmer called timeout.
The Eagles closed the gap to 15-9, but the Bobcats pulled back away and a kill each from Kennedy Hardenbrook, Anaiah Lewis and Lexi Couch pushed the lead to 21-12. The Bobcats closed the set with four straight points.
In the second set, it was the serves of Mackenzie Springer that put the Bobcats up 8-1. Bo Manor, though, rallied on the serve of Margaret McGlothlin and with a block from Rylee Lenz, the Bobcats lead was cut to one, 8-7, leading Bel Air coach Simon to call timeout.
The Eagles were never able to pull even as the Bobcats pushed the lead to five, 14-9. The Eagles continued to battle, getting back within two, 15-13, but Bel Air was just too strong.
The lead expanded to 19-15 and Bo Manor called another timeout. Out of it, the Bobcats outscored the Eagles 6-1 to close out the set.
Bel Air fell behind 6-3 in the third set before pulling even at 8 and taking its first lead of 9-8 on a service ace from Autumn Grimsley.
Again, the Eagles were never able to pull back even and Springer made sure of it, winning five more points on her serve for a 15-10 Bel Air lead.
“We really prepare ourselves in practice and we knew what to expect coming in and we had already beaten them 3-0 the first game, so we had high expectations,” Springer, a senior captain, said.
At 16-10, Bo Manor called another timeout. The Eagles put together a little run, but at 22-16, Bel Air subbed out its starters to finish the match.
Lenz had five kills and two blocks to lead the Eagles, while McGlothlin finished with four aces and 10 assists. Lily Argoe added two blocks and a kill.
“We’ve been fighting hard all season and working,” Eagles coach Larmer said. “I’ve been telling my girls, this is the level of play that we’re going to see at the next level as we get into playoffs, so it was nice to come in here and really see what we’re made of. Especially if we get an opportunity to play against good teams, we want to take those opportunities to learn a little bit about ourselves.”
Bel Air 3, Patterson Mill 0
The Bobcats were also a winner on Thursday, sweeping the visiting Huskies (5-4) in UCBAC Chesapeake Division play. Set scores were 25-22, 25-9 and 25-19.
Kayden Hardenbrook (three aces, five kills, three blocks), Grimsley (three aces, six digs), Couch (seven kills, two blocks), Brooke Keesey (10 digs), Cassaday (six digs), Lexi Bell (five digs), Lewis (three blocks) and Kennedy Hardenbrook (two blocks) led the Bobcats.
North Harford 3, Edgewood 0
The Hawks (8-3) beat the host Rams (5-7) on Thursday in UCBAC Susquehanna Division action. Set scores were 26-24, 25-8 and 25-18.
Sierra Pappas (16 digs), Sierra Wendland (one ace, 11 digs), Laynie Sheahy (one ace, three digs), Hannah Dudeck (one ace, three kills), Gabby Gast (three kills, four digs, one kill), Haley Stone (four digs, two blocks), Stephanie Erisman (one block, one kill), Morgan Buckland (three digs), Tonya Marks (four aces, 21 digs, five kills) and Isabella Singh (two aces, one dig, one block, four kills) led the Hawks.
McKenzie Badham (10 digs, 15 assists), Sylvia Marin (14 digs, three kills), Kayla Marin (18 digs) and Emily Osborne (20 digs, four aces) led the Rams.
Rising Sun 3, Perryville 0
The Panthers (2-5) were swept by the host Tigers on Thursday in UCBAC Chesapeake Division play. Set scores were 21-25, 24-26 and 22-25.
Gillian Carr (29 digs), Paige Kilduff (13 digs, 11 assists, seven kills), Kaiva Hicks (16 digs, eight assists, five aces) and Emily Burchett (eight digs) led the Panthers.
Bo Manor 3, Fallston 2
The Cougars (5-6) made the trip on Thursday and battled the Eagles (11-1) tough, but fell in five sets of UCBAC Chesapeake Division play.
Set scores were 25-23, 14-25, 25-18, 20-25 and 13-15.
Team stats were seven aces, 27 kills, 24 assists, 22 blocks and 79 digs.
John Carroll 3, C. Milton Wright 1
The Mustangs (2-9) fell to the visiting Patriots (5-5) in nonleague play. Set scores were 28-26, 25-15, 25-23 and 25-23.
Jayda Patterson (11 kills, five digs, three aces), Libby Gross (two kills, 14 assists, three digs, three aces), Erin Kavanagh (13 assists, one dig), Maddie Duffalo (five kills, two aces, one block), Ana Mioduski (eight kills, eight digs, four aces), Ryleigh Sullivan (five kills) and Lauren Childress (14 digs) led C. Milton Wright.