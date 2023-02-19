Savion Ricketts brings home title, leads Bel Air wrestling to UCBAC team championship

Members of the C. Milton Wright wrestling team gather to watch one of their teammates during the championship round of the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference Wrestling Championship meet at Edgewood High School Saturday February 18, 2023. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Savion Ricketts came back to the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference wrestling championship with a vengeance.

The Bel Air senior overpowered C. Milton Wright’s Hayden Goscinski for much of Saturday’s 170-pound final, shutting him out in an 8-0 victory by decision. Ricketts heard the final buzzer sound, shook his opponent’s hand and walked off the mat, sagging his shoulders in joyous relief after achieving the win that eluded him a year ago.

“I needed that win. I really wanted to place first last year,” Ricketts, now 33-7 overall, said of his 2022 finals loss to Rising Sun’s Mason Testerman. “It didn’t happen so I’ve just been training for this. ... My head is pretty high. But it’s regionals now and that matters even more, so I gotta win there, too.”

The difference maker for top-seeded Ricketts on Saturday? He worked the neutral position well, staying predominantly in the center of the mat. Ricketts said he noticed Goscinski looking to throw him around, so he was adamant about keeping his hips beyond arm’s length.

“I think [170] is a great weight class for him,” said 30-year Bel Air coach Craig Reddish. “He’s really good on his feet. He’s just peaking at the right time.”

Bel Air's Savion Ricketts, right, and C. Milton Wright's Hayden Goscinski battle in the 170-pound championship match during the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference Wrestling tournament at Edgewood on Saturday. (Matt Button / The Aegis)

Reddish hoped to leave Saturday’s UCBAC finals improving off last year’s 1-8 finish in individual finals.

Although his group did win the team trophy with 230 total points – besting Rising Sun’s 211 and C. Milton Wright’s 205 – the Bobcats similarly lost 1 of 6 individual finals. Ricketts was Bel Air’s lone individual champion. However, the team’s overall depth powered it to the top spot.

“We pulled out the title with all our wrestlers placing and earning points, so that’s rewarding when everyone contributes,” Reddish said. “I think they’re all close [individual] matches to begin with. Some we were underdogs or we weren’t favored. It’s the finals you have to go get it ... These are pressure times. You got to do what got you there and that’s just keep wrestling.”

Members of the Bel Air wrestling team celebrate their team championship at the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference tournament at Edgewood on Saturday. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Down-to-the-wire finals

Cruz Cespedes from North Harford had arguably the most climactic win of the tournament over Bel Air’s Chris Nice. He stood atop the podium at 132 pounds but after overcoming some adversity. Nice jumped out to a 3-0 lead heading into the final period. An escape and a takedown from Cespedes in short order tied the match at 3.

Cespedes ripped Nice to the ground on a takedown that put him up 5-3 and left his opponent clutching his shoulder against the floor. Those two points were taken off the board on a technicality that Nice was facing the opposite direction and out of bounds, but Cespedes came back and ended up securing the go-ahead points in a 5-4 win.

Zach Garvin, a freshman from Rising Sun, had one of the most evenly-matched finals against Bel Air’e Gavin McDowell at 138. Garvin picked up an escape at the start of the third period for the only point of the match. The narrow victory defeating piled on to Bel Air’s finals losing streak.

“I knew Rising Sun and C. Milton Wright were going to have a lot of individual champs. It was tough,” Reddish said. “We’re 2-14 in the finals the last two years, we might want to change that.”

C. Milton Wright's Brody Zumbano and Harford Tech's Wesley Outlaw battle in the 152-pound championship. (Matt Button / The Aegis)

C. Milton Wright racks up finals wins

One C. Milton Wright assistant approached head coach John Thornton after the tournament concluded to congratulate him on the Mustangs winning 6 of 7 individual finals.

“I said, ‘What did I do?’” Thornton recalled. “He was like, ‘Well you got them ready to wrestle.’ That makes me feel good. I feel like we did prepare well. We overperformed a little bit. I thought that was great ... Our top guns showed up today and wrestled really well.”

Kane Desch opened Saturday’s fins with a win for the Mustangs at 106. He held control for nearly the entirety of the match, gaining a two-point advantage in the first round with a takedown. Desch then maneuvered on top of his opponent, Rising Sun’s Adan Stewart, holding him in check through the second round — although unable to pile onto his score.

Desch earned two more points from a fierce takedown that sealed a 4-0 victory.

The battle for UCBAC supremacy at 120 was a dogfight between C. Milton Wright’s Mitchell Nguyen and Rising Sun’s Xzavier Brown. Nguyen held a late 7-5 lead, highlighted by an escape and flippant takedown all in one motion.

Brown responded with his own takedown that narrowly beat the buzzer to force overtime. Nguyen wasn’t going to let that slip-up ruin his championship hopes. The sophomore scored the only points of extra time en route to a 9-7 win.

Devin Sweeney, a sophomore, improved his season record to 33-7 with a win over Bel Air’s Manny Lucas at 145. Brody Zumbano (152) escaped with a 3-1 victory over Harford Tech’s Wesley Outlaw. Outlaw scored his lone point in the final period but the effort was too little too late. Jaxon Simms, a freshman 160-pounder, elicited an overwhelming roar from the Edgewood gym crowd after the first victory by pin of Saturday’s finals.

Joel Tufts wrapped up the final of C. Milton Wright’s six individual wins. The 220-pound junior overpowered Bel Air’s Chris Vonziah in a 9-1 win. Vonziah marched his way to the finals after upsetting the No. 2 seed Gavin Lawson from Harford Tech in the second round.

Rest of the field

Harford Tech’s Logan Barkey and Perryville’s Kyler Brown engaged in a grudge match. Neither asserted themselves with much conviction. It took three overtime periods to ultimately decide the 126-pound champion.

Barkey used 29 of the 30 seconds allowed in the final overtime period to earn the wining point before joyously leaping up and bear hugging his coach Ja’Juan Burrell in celebration.

The competition’s closing match crowned North Harford’s Clay Lawrence the victor at 285 pounds over Thomas Whitehurst from Rising Sun.

Finals results

106: Kane Desch (C. Milton Wright) 32-7 won by decision over Adan Stewart (Rising Sun) 37-6 (Dec 4-0); 113: Tyler Garvin (Rising Sun) 42-0 won by major decision over Tommy Blankenship (North Harford) 32-6 (MD 24-10); 120: Mitchell Nguyen (C. Milton Wright) 28-10 won in sudden victory - 1 over Xzavier Brown (Rising Sun) 39-5 (SV-1 9-7); 126: Logan Barkey (Harford Tech) 35-4 won in tie breaker - 1 over Kyler Brown (Perryville) 30-4 (TB-1 2-1); 132: Cruz Cespedes (North Harford) 32-4 won by decision over Chris Nice (Bel Air) 41-1 (Dec 5-4); 138: Zach Garvin (Rising Sun) 39-4 won by decision over Gavin McDowell (Bel Air) 40-4 (Dec 1-0); 145: Devin Sweeney (C. Milton Wright) 33-7 won by decision over Manny Lucas (Bel Air) 38-7 (Dec 8-5); 152: Brody Zumbano (C. Milton Wright) 28-10 won by decision over Wesley Outlaw (Harford Tech) 25-6 (Dec 3-1); 160: Jaxon Simms (C. Milton Wright) 24-14 won by fall over Kameron Schank (North East) 32-7 (Fall 2:50); 170: Savion Ricketts (Bel Air) 33-7 won by major decision over Hayden Goscinski (C. Milton Wright) 8-4 (MD 8-0); 182: Mason Testerman (Rising Sun) 36-2 won by major decision over Cade Zengel (Bel Air) 40-3 (MD 15-2); 195: Elijah Farr (Rising Sun) 40-3 won by fall over Ian Nitz (Bel Air) 37-8 (Fall 3:44); 220: Joel Tufts (C. Milton Wright) 31-8 won by major decision over Chris Vonziah (Bel Air) 16-9 (MD 9-1); 285: Clay Lawrence (North Harford) 38-1 won by fall over Thomas Whitehurst (Rising Sun) 19-15 (Fall 1:44)