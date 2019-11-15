The power and precision of an undefeated Magruder team sent the Bel Air Bobcats to defeat Thursday night in a Class 3A girls volleyball state semifinal.
The Colonels (24-0) swept the Bobcats (16-2), 3-0, at the University of Maryland’s Ritchie Coliseum. The set scores were 25-17, 25-17, 25-5.
“We faced a great team tonight, they passed super well. I don’t think their setter moved much, the balls were always right to her and so, she could run whatever she wanted,” Bobcats coach Dave Simon said. “They’ve got some big guns, so when you can pass that well you can set them up and they terminated. They were a great team.
Magruder seniors Maya Scott and Kaliyah Moss had 15 and 13 kills, respectively, to pace the winners.
The Bobcats took advantage of early hitting errors by the Colonels to stay close in set one, but as the hits got more accurate, so did the gap on the scoreboard.
The Bobcats fell behind 8-2 in set two and at 17-9 the Bobcats started to put together a little run. That run, and some momentum, were halted by a questionable double-hit call.
The Colonels scored six of the next 10 points to end the set.
It was all Magruder in the final set, fueled by a 7-0 start. It was 13-5 before Moss took over and served the final 12 points.
Lexi Couch (two blocks) and McKenna Reiswig had five kills apiece for the Bobcats. Maddie Reagan added four kills.
“This game did not portray how good of a team we are,” Reagan said. “We did not play like we usually do, this is not our best game at all.”