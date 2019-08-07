Bel Air head football coach Huryk declared ineligible for 2019 season

Bel Air head football coach, David Huryk, has been declared ineligible for the upcoming 2019 grid season for violating a pair of Maryland Public Secondary School Athletic Association rules.
Jillian Lader, Manager of Communications for Harford County Public Schools, confirmed the suspension late Tuesday. There were rumors that a coach or coaches were suspended or fired at Bel Air for a hazing incident, which Lader addressed.
In an email she wrote, “The rumor is not accurate; at this time the head coach has been declared ineligible to coach football during the 2019 Fall season as a result of an MPSSAA violation. MPSSAA rule 13A.06.03.04 (out of season practice) and 13A.06.03.04 (summer camps) was violated. Assistant Coaches were not removed from their coaching duties. The team will forfeit their first regular season game for the 2019 Fall season that is scheduled for September 6, 2019 against North Harford High School.”
In regards to whether the ineligibility lasts longer than this season, Lader says she cant speak to that. “The MPSSAA violation resulted in being declared ineligible for the 2019 season; not beyond,” she wrote.
Huryk took over the Bel Air football program in 2010 and over nine seasons, posted a 58-34 record for an 63 percent win percentage and no losing seasons. Huryk’s teams went to the playoffs for three straight years, 2014 (10-2); 2015 (9-2); and 2016 (8-3). The Bobcats won a playoff game in 2014, but lost in the opening round in 2015 and 2016.
Asked about the situation, Huryk wrote, “Just that I am sorry that my choices have negatively affected the program and kids that have worked so hard to prepare for the season.”
Overseeing the program in Huryk’s absence is a familiar face. Eric Siegel, who has been involved in the Bel Air High School football program for 19 years.
First as a player for four years under Bruce Riley, and 15 years as a coach and teacher at Bel Air.
Siegel was a junior varsity assistant for four years, JV head for five years and a varsity defensive coordinator for the remaining time.