Bel Air football gets touchdown and game-winning 2-point conversion in final seconds to beat Fallston, 22-21

Bel Air's Julien Horton crosses into the endzone, scoring a touchdown with seconds remaining in the fourth quarter during a football game at Fallston High School on Friday, September 1, 2023. A successful 2-point conversion following the late scoring drive gave Bel Air a 22-21 win over Fallston. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

On the first play from scrimmage in Friday’s season opener, Bel Air junior receiver Julien Horton took a jet sweep and fumbled the ball. The final time the Bobcats ran that play, it worked much better.

Horton had 58 receiving yards in the first half alone, he intercepted a pass defensively, but arguably his most significant impact on the game came when he took a jet sweep into the end zone in the game’s final 10 seconds.

The play set up a gutsy call by Bel Air coach Eric Siegel to attempt a two-point conversion when his team could have tied the game with an extra point. Siegel’s gamble paid off as J.T. Ouandji Nana rushed into the middle and converted the attempt, and Bel Air defeated Fallston, 22-21.

“We were hurting a little bit,” Siegel said. “We had some cramping issues. I thought we had a wave of momentum, and I thought we’d just run with it.”

Horton’s team mentality aided his bounce back throughout the rest of the game after the opening play.

“You just got to keep your head straight,” Horton said. “Next play. Me being down on myself is not going to help the team. I just tried to get it out of my head and go to the next play.”

After taking a 14-0 lead at halftime behind touchdowns from Ouandji Nana and junior back Evan Freeney, Fallston scored 21 straight points behind a strong second half from junior quarterback Dom Foster. His three second-half touchdowns were enough until the game’s final six seconds.

“They are a fantastically coached football team, and this is the rivalry for us,” Siegel said. “It’s never not going to be a game. It’s always going to be close.”

The game had its ups and downs for Bel Air junior quarterback Patrick Sullivan, who threw three interceptions but also led the Bobcats as they marched down the field on the game’s final drive. Sullivan threw six straight completions totaling 55 yards on the game’s final drive.

“I just felt like, ‘Keep my head straight, keep a positive attitude,’” Sullivan said. “Like my friend Devin says, ‘Keep a smile, and everything will be okay.’ Just had to trust my O-line and my receivers to go make the play, and obviously, we went there and executed.”

Bel Air's JT Ouandji Nana (1) celebrates scoring a successful two-point conversion following a touchdown in the final minute of the fourth quarter to give Bel Air a 22-21 victory over Fallston. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Sullivan channeled his inner Tom Brady on the final drive. He said Brady is the reason he dons the No. 12 on game days.

“I was saying it to myself when they ended up tying the game, then I threw a pick, they went down the field, scored a touchdown,” he said, “and I said, ‘Well, this is my Brady moment.’ And here we are. Brady moment.”

Siegel credited his players’ character for why they could win despite numerous costly penalties that added fuel to Fallston’s comeback. At two different times in the game, Fallston was given 30 yards on penalties after a personal foul during the play, and an unsportsmanlike conduct after the play resulted in two 15-yard penalties.

“We got some penalties that we gotta fix, but the character of these guys to keep playing, from that minute and 30 seconds left, no timeouts, to get that [55-yard] drive speaks to who they are as people and the work they put in,” Siegel said.