Bel Air football gets contributions from all over the field in 26-19 victory over Elkton

Bel Air junior quarterback Patrick Sullivan got the Bobcats' offense going in Friday's win over Elkton. (Jake Shindel)

Bel Air football quarterback Patrick Sullivan set the tone early, connecting with receivers on gains of 15 and 10 yards on the game’s first drive. It led to a touchdown.

On the Bobcats’ next drive, Sullivan connected with Charles Hammond for a 33-yard catch that set up another touchdown.

By the end of the first half, the junior quarterback had 112 yards through the air and two touchdowns. The effort helped Bel Air pick up a 26-19 win against Elkton on Friday night.

“They were just biting on the run heavily and the RPOs were there,” Sullivan said. “I just went through my progressions and they were there. Guys were getting open, guys were catching footballs.”

Junior receiver and defensive back Julien Horton aided in the effort before exiting in the third quarter with a calf injury. Horton, who holds college offers from Temple, West Point and Virginia Tech, finished the game with 52 total yards, two touchdowns, and a tackle for loss on a third-and-1.

“When he’s at his highest level and not cramping, he’s the best football player on the field,” Bel Air coach Eric Siegel said. “He’s a special talent. A lot of eyes go his direction, which then opens up other guys like [running back] JT Ouandji Nana. He’s a heck of a football player; we’re very excited to have him.”

Ouandji Nana had a quiet first half, totaling just 15 yards on the ground, but he was an essential piece for the Bobcats in the second half as they looked toward long drives that drained the clock. Ouandji Nana rushed for 75 yards in the second half, including a 13-yard score in the fourth quarter.

The Bobcats defense made big plays throughout the game to limit quarterback Patience Richmond, who threw for 164 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Nate Calamita was a big part of a Bel Air defense that kept Elkton's offense in check during Friday's win.

On the second play of the second half, Elkton running back Josh Brill fumbled the ball and Bel Air defensive lineman Nate Calamita recovered it. On the next possession, Calamita sacked Richmond and Elkton was forced to punt two plays later.

“We played well as a team. As long as we did our jobs, we executed and won the game,” Calamita said. “Played hard from snap one, did our job.”

Hammond was crucial on defense and special teams in the second half, helping Bel Air hold off a late comeback attempt from Elkton.

Hammond gave the offense great field position, returning a kickoff to the 50-yard line, and also had a 90-yard interception return. He didn’t score and the Bobcats’ drive eventually stalled, but the tipped-ball interception came in the end zone, keeping Elkton off the board.

“Guys were asked to do different things. Horton goes down with a calf [injury], and then it’s the next guy up,” Siegel said. “That’s been the mentality for a long period of time. Someone else has to make a play, and we made the plays.”