TwirlTasTix Baton Twirling Team member Meghan Zoll, front, a junior and feature twirler at John Carroll and members of the team recently competed in the AAU/Jr Olympics in Houston, Texas bringing home 26 medals in individual and team events. Members of the team go through part of their routine during a practice at the Bel Air Athletic Club Monday, August 9, 2021, (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)