Baton twirlers from Bel Air-based TwirlTasTix bring home 26 medals from AAU Junior Olympic Games

Four members of the TwirlTasTix Baton Twirling Team were in Houston, Texas, last week and the small group accomplished big things.
The four — Lily Orsburn, Meghan Zoll, Gianna Houck and Hannah Fender — battling with and against more than 400 twirlers from across the United States, brought home 26 medals from the AAU Junior Olympic Games.
With numerous other twirling competitions canceled due to COVID-19 over the past year, this competition was the first in a while for these girls and a first ever appearance in the AAU Junior Olympic Games.
Director and team coach Christine Zoll says it was overwhelming, obviously in a good way. The words of a fellow parent; ‘I can’t believe how many medals these four girls brought home, it’s just incredible,’ didn’t hit Zoll so much until she kept hearing them. “It was like, she’s right, it is incredible,” Zoll said.
Twirlers compete in different levels: novice, beginner, intermediate and advanced.
Meghan Zoll, Zoll’s daughter and a junior at John Carroll, came home with six medals.
It was Meghan Zoll and Hannah Fender, a senior at C. Milton Wright, who got the small team off to a great start. The pair won Gold in the XSmall Senior Advanced Dance Twirl event on the first night of competition.
“There were certainly a lot bigger teams there, we were probably one of the smallest teams,” Meghan Zoll said. “It was cool for all, get a lot of medals. I don’t think I was expecting it.”
Meghan Zoll added another team award as all four twirlers combined to win bronze in the Small Senior Advanced Dance Twirl Team.
Her other awards were bronze, Advanced Solo; silver, Intermediate 2 Baton; copper-5th, Advanced All Around (Freestyle, X Strut, Solo and Multi- Baton); and copper-4th, Beginner 3 Baton.
Fender led the team with eight medals, including three wins for gold. In addition to her win with Zoll in the XSmall Senior Advanced Dance Twirl, Fender also won gold in the Beginner Multi Baton and gold Intermediate Solo events.
“I was a little nervous going into this competition because I went to Hawaii for a month at the very beginning of the summer, so I had a little bit of a disadvantage,” Fender said. “I came back and I kind of lost my rhythm a little bit, so when I went there I wasn’t sure how my results would show. I was really happy with the results that I had.”
Fender’s other medals were bronze, Small Senior Advanced Dance Twirl Team; bronze, Intermediate All-Around; bronze, Intermediate 2 Baton; bronze, Intermediate X Strut; and copper-4th, Beginner 3 Baton.
Fender was also a Dan Gailbreth Intermediate Award nominee and a Rising Star nominee.
The Gailbreth Award recognizes the athletic ability and sportsmanship in the intermediate division, while the Rising Star honor is chosen by the judges.
Orsburn, a Bel Air Middle School eighth grader, is the youngest of the twirlers, but she came home with six medals as well.
“It was really fun as a team and as an individual to be in it, especially how many events are going on,” Orsburn said. “There was a lot of girls competing against me, which was the nerve-wracking part. I was nervous, but I did good, still.”
After winning bronze with her teammates in the Small Senior Advanced Dance Twirl event, Orsburn won gold in Beginner 2 Baton. Other awards were bronze, Intermediate Solo; silver, Beginner X Strut; bronze, Novelty Solo; and copper-5th, Beginner 3 Baton.
Orsburn was also a Rising Star nominee.
Houck, a John Carroll senior, also brought home six medals. Houck came back from the beach Monday to be part of the pictures and interview.
Like Fender, Houck says she missed time leading up to the trip while away at camp. “I was gone that whole week, no twirling, nothing and then I came back and only had two weeks before we left to really bust my butt, practice and make sure I was solid in my routines,” Houck said.
Solid was an understatement. After winning the team bronze with her teammates, Houck won gold in the Beginner X Strut and gold in the Beginner Solo events.
Houck also won silver in Beginner All-Around; bronze in Beginner 2 Baton; and copper-5th in Parade Strut Beginner.
“We all missed it and we all love it, but at the same time, it’s very anxiety producing and stressful just because it was newer again,” Houck said. “It was absolutely incredible.”
With the success and the return to live action, the team is likely ready for more. “The experience itself, even if we didn’t come away with 26 medals, it was such an welcoming and fun experience, that I would absolutely go again,” Houck said.
Twirltastix Baton Twirling Team practices throughout the year at the Bel Air Athletic Club.