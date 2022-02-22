Harford County basketball teams eager for postseason after Maryland state regional playoff brackets announced

Tighten up the shoe strings and get ready as Maryland boys and girls public high school basketball playoffs are set to begin Friday throughout Harford County.
Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association brackets were drawn Tuesday, and two boys teams and four girls teams in the county have drawn byes, while all others will open play Friday in respective region quarterfinal games.
Patterson Mill boys (18-2) boast the best record of all Harford teams and the Huskies have a first-round bye in Class 1A East Region I. The Huskies will host the Kent County (No. 5, 8-11) at Perryville (No. 4, 10-7) winner on Monday at 5 p.m.
”After a year hiatus, being able to get back in the gym here this year has been a blessing,” Huskies coach Jeroud Clark said. “To have a playoff scenario again feels great and we’re super excited about it.”
In the other half of the bracket, Havre de Grace (No. 2, 12-6) will host Bo Manor (No. 7, 6-13) at 6 p.m. Friday, while Joppatowne (No. 3, 10-7) will host Colonel Richardson (No. 6, 7-12) at 5 p.m. Winners will meet Monday at the lower remaining seed.
In 2A East Region I, Fallston (12-7) is the top seed with a bye and the Cougars will host the North Harford (No. 5, 4-17) at Rising Sun (No. 4, 6-14) winner on Monday at 6 p.m.
Harford Tech (No. 3, 5-15) will host North East (No. 6, 2-14) at 6 p.m. Friday with the winner advancing to Monday’s semifinal round at Elkton (No. 2, 9-7). Time to be determined.
In 3A North Region II, C. Milton Wright (No. 2, 15-7) will host Patapsco (No. 7, 1-11) at 6:45 p.m. Friday, while Aberdeen (No. 3, 14-6) will host Bel Air (No. 6, 4-17) at 6 p.m. Friday. Winners will meet Monday with low seed hosting.
Edgewood (No. 4, 12-8) will host Towson (No. 5, 6-11) on Friday at 6:15 p.m. Winner moves on to play at top seed Kenwood (9-3) on Monday at 5 p.m.
Girls seeds
Havre de Grace (13-6) drew the top seed and bye in 1A East Region I and the Warriors will host the Perryville (No. 5, 2-12) at Colonel Richardson (No. 4, 5-10) winner on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Patterson Mill (No. 3, 13-7) also drew a bye and the Huskies will host the Joppatowne (No. 6, 1-13) at Bo Manor (No. 3, 13-7) winner at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
In 2A East Region I, Fallston (17-4) is top seed and the Cougars also have a bye. Fallston will host the Rising Sun (No. 5, 8-11) at North Harford (No. 4, 12-8) winner at 6 p.m. Tuesday. North Harford will host Rising Sun at 5 p.m. Friday.
Harford Tech (No. 2, 14-6) also drew a bye and the Cobras will host the North East (No. 6, 7-12) at Elkton (No. 3, 8-7) winner on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
In 3A North Region II, Edgewood (No. 2, 13-8) will host Aberdeen (No. 7, 1-17) at 4 p.m. Friday, while C. Milton Wright (No. 3, 12-6) will host Patapsco (No. 6, 1-9) at 5:15 p.m. Friday.
Bel Air (No. 5, 1-15) will visit Kenwood (No. 4, 3-9) on Friday at 5 p.m. The winner will play at top seed Towson (10-6) on Tuesday.
Regional championship games for boys are March 2, while girls play March 3 and will be played at the better-seeded team’s gym.
The state tournament quarterfinals are set for March 4 and 5 with the higher seed hosting before state semifinal games March 8 and 9 at neutral locations — Wise, North Point, Paint Branch, Montgomery Blair and Richard Montgomery.
State championship games will be played March 10-12 at Xfinity Center in College Park.