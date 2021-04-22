North Harford stays unbeaten in baseball after Wittkamp one-hit pitching effort

North Harford senior Mitchell Wittkamp allowed just one hit and no runs Wednesday as the Hawks (6-0) stayed perfect with an 10-0 win over visiting Bel Air (1-4-1) in an Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference ballgame.
Wittkamp lasted all six innings, striking out 12 and walking none.
North Harford broke open a 1-0 game with nine runs in the sixth inning to end it.
Offense in the inning came from singles by Austin Bach, Jeremy Weber, and Patrick Weber, doubles by Jeremy Weber and Keegan Bowling, a triple by Brian Hauer and a sacrifice fly by Kevin Halford.
North Harford pounded out 16 hits in the game. Jeremy Weber, Patrick Weber, Bach, Bowling and Charlie Canapp all managed multiple hits, led by Jeremy Weber, who went 4-for-4.
A single by Dyllon Barrett in the second inning was Bel Air’s lone hit.
Barrett also started the game for Bel Air, surrendering two runs on nine hits over five plus innings, striking out one. Collin Palmieri pitched in relief, allowing four runs on four hits.
Eagles get first win
Aberdeen (1-5) scored seven runs with two outs in the sixth inning Wednesday to beat visiting Elkton (1-3-1), 10-3, in UCBAC play.
The seven runs broke up a 3-3 tie.
Leading the Aberdeen offense were Tyler Sampson, 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs; Brian Langbein, two RBIs; Will Hart, three hits and an RBI; and Stevie Schmidt, double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Hart earned the win with three scoreless innings in relief. He struck out two and gave up one hit.
Langbein battled on the mound for four innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks. He struck out six.
Cougars still unbeaten
Fallston improved to 5-0 Wednesday, edging visiting Rising Sun (4-2), 7-6, inn UCBAC play.
The Tigers got on the board in the first on a double from Jackson Sowers and they added another run in the second. The Tigers carried the 2-0 lead into the fifth inning.
The Cougars loaded the bases with two outs. Senior Collin Lipinski stepped to the plate and laced a bases-clearing double into the left-center gap to put the Cougars ahead 3-2.
Jake Bogdan followed with a double down the line to score Lipinski and extend the lead to 4-2. Fallston added two more runs in the fifth on a bases-loaded walk and wild pitch to lead, 6-2.
Lipinski drove in one more run in the sixth with a base hit back up the middle, scoring Joe Gizinski. The lead was 7-2, but Rising Sun did not go quietly.
In the seventh, after stringing a few hits together, coupled with a few defensive miscues by Fallston, the Tigers were with one, 7-6.
With the tie run on third, Finley Jourdan got a fly ball out to center to end the game.
Cash Rayner earned the win in relief, going two and third innings and allowing two hits and no earned runs.
Lipinski finished the day 2-for-4 with 4 RBIs.
Mustangs edge Cobras
Harford Tech (3-2-1) and host C. Milton Wright (4-2) battled in a back-and-forth UCBAC game, won by CMW, 6-5, in walk-off fashion.
The Cobras scored four runs in the second inning, while the Mustangs scored one run in the bottom of the inning for a 4-1 Cobra lead. The Mustangs then scored three unearned runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to tie the game 4-4.
CMW added one run in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 5-4 lead, but the Cobras answered with one run in the top of the sixth to retie the game 5-5.
The Mustangs then had a walk-off win by scoring one run in the bottom of the seventh.
The Cobras were led by Conor Henderson, 1-for-2 with an RBI walk, and hit by pitch; Dominick Ward, 1-for-2 with a run scored; Justin Graf, 1-for-3 with an RBI, two runs scored; Brady Reise, 1-for-3 with an RBI and run scored; Parker Smith, 1-for-3 with an RBI and a walk; Melvin Bagamsah, 1-for-3 with a double and run scored; and CJ Skandalis, 1-for-3.
Henderson started the game for the Cobras on the mound, pitching a strong four and two-third innings. He walked none, struck out one, and allowed two earned runs on eight hits.
Gage Summers pitched an effective inning and two-thirds in relief, allowing one unearned run on no hits, while striking out two and issuing one intentional walk.
CMW stats were not provided.
Panthers clobber Warriors
The bats exploded Wednesday for Perryville (2-3-1) as the Panthers defeated UCBAC rival and host Havre de Grace (2-4), 18-3 in five innings.
James Able pitched four and a third innings for the win. After allowing three runs in the first two innings, Able settled down allowing one hit, while striking out three and walking two.
Jake Helensky pitched the last two-thirds of an inning.
Shirk walks-off Patriots
John Carroll (8-4) got a dramatic walk-off double by Griffin Shirk Wednesday as the Patriots beat visiting Caravel Academy, 8-7, in eight innings of non-league baseball.
Cody Kurek highlighted the win, going 4-for-5 at the plate. Kurek tripled in the first, doubled in the third, doubled in the fifth and singled in the sixth.
Jack Coyner earned the win for John Carroll. The righty allowed zero hits and zero runs over one and a third innings, striking out one and walking zero.
A number of pitchers entered the game as relief, with Michael Gibson-Robinson, Kyle McCracken, Jack Cardon, and Ben Pierce all seeing mound time.
Adam Butz started the game for the Patriots. The right hander went three innings, allowing one run on two hits, striking out one and walking one.
John Carroll racked up 13 hits on the day. Kurek, Frank Adamski, Ethan Ruiz and Shirk all had multiple hits in the win.