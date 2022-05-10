Baseball, softball region playoff brackets drawn; play begins Thursday

Region playoff brackets were drawn Tuesday for high school baseball and softball teams participating in the 2022 Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association tournaments.

In both tournaments, first round or region quarterfinals are to begin Thursday. Baseball continues play on Saturday, while softball jumps to Monday. All games are designated for 4 p.m. starting times.

Advertisement

Leading both tournaments, 2021 class 1A state champion Patterson Mill begins its title defense on Monday in 1A South Section I. The top seed Huskies will host the Bo Manor-Perryville winner. Bo Manor plays at Perryville on Thursday.

Also, Havre de Grace will host Joppatowne on Thursday with the winner playing at Fallston on Monday.

Advertisement

In 2A East Section I play Thursday, North Harford will host Elkton and C. Milton Wright will visit North East. Top seed Rising Sun awaits the North Harford-Elkton winner, while Harford Tech will host the CMW-North East winner on Monday.

In 3A North Section II, Aberdeen will play at Patapsco on Thursday with Bel Air hosting the winner on Monday. Top seed Edgewood will host the Towson-Kenwood winner on Monday.

Baseball brackets

In 1A South Section I, Joppatowne will visit Patterson Mill on Thursday with top seed Perryville hosting the winner on Saturday.

Also Saturday, Havre de Grace will play at Bo Manor.

In 2A East Section I, Harford Tech will travel to North Harford on Thursday. Fallston will host the winner on Monday.

In 3A North Section II, Aberdeen will play at Edgewood on Thursday with Bel Air hosting the winner on Saturday.

Also, C. Milton Wright will host Kenwood on Saturday.