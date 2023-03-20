Harford County 2023 baseball season preview: Bel Air, Patterson Mill aim to duplicate deep playoff runs

Bel Air and Patterson Mill were the only Harford County teams to string deep playoff runs to the state tournament in Class 3A and 1A, respectively. Both coaches feel strongly about their returning squads while recognizing the talent across the county.

The Bobcats’ 14-8 overall record doesn’t tell the complete story of their season a year ago.

Advertisement

Six of those losses came in the first eight games. Bel Air rode a 10-game win streak into the playoffs, halted by Governor Thomas Jefferson in the state quarterfinals.

Patterson Mill is in position for another deep run on the shoulders of three returning first-team All-County players, including Michael Hemelt. Hemelt struck out 60 in 45 innings, stacking seven wins. Offensively he hit .324 with 23 hits and 19 runs.

Advertisement

Fallston also returns eight of its nine starters from last year’s team. Similar to Bel Air, a slow start was accompanied by a 9-2 finish down the stretch. The Cougars are positioned to take a step forward and have expectations to be in the mix at the top of the conference alongside Bel Air and Patterson Mill.

John Carroll is coming off an MIAA playoff run halted at in the A Conference championship. The Patriots are led in part by Coastal Carolina commit Frank Adamski, a senior who batted .351 last season with a whopping 32 RBIs — the most among returners by double digits.

Adamski, Ethan Ruiz and Will Rhine all represent John Carroll on the 2023 Maryland State Association of Baseball Coaches preseason all-state team.

Here’s a team-by-team look around the county:

Aberdeen

Coach: Bob Arnold, sixth season

Last season: 6-14, lost in regional semifinals

Top returners: Seniors Will Hart (1B/P) and Connor Sullivan (IF/P); juniors Danney France (OF), Tyler Kenney (MIF/P), KJ Miller (MIF/P) and Jayden Saunders (C).

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Sean Doron (OF), Justin Simpers (C/IF/P) and Ian Walton (IF); sophomore Jack Morrill (OF).

Advertisement

Coach’s outlook: “We have a strong core group of student-athletes who are all working towards the same goals. This group is a blast to work with, and we look forward to seeing all their hard work from the offseason leading to improved play on the field. Kenney, Miller and Hart are expected to anchor our pitching staff, and our offense will be focused on a group effort from all nine spots in the order. We really like our guys.”

Bel Air's Cole Saxon takes a swing during last season's regional championship game against C. Milton Wright. (Shannon Cimino for The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Bel Air

Coach: Jon Andrews, fourth season

Last season: 14-8; 3A state quarterfinalists

Top returners: Seniors Will Carrier (P/IF), Jaylen D’Amico (OF), Nate Furrow (C/OF), Aiden Hankins (P/1B), Zach Rey (Utl.), Cole Saxon (P/CF) and Jon Willhide (P/OF); junior Ben Bowen (C/IF); sophomore Cameron Devine (1B/3B).

Newcomers to watch: Senior Jackson Wildt (P/OF); juniors Brenden Deremiek (P/IF), Talan Johns (OF), Jorden Kozak (OF), Ben Sellers (C) and Ethan Smedley (OF); sophomore Cooper Rey (P/IF).

Coach’s outlook: “The Bobcats are eager to get back to action after a heartbreaking loss in the state quarterfinals to conclude a great run of things last season. With strong senior leadership, the Bobcats look to pick up right where they left off. As with every program, it will take some time to create chemistry and facilitate the strengths of each player, but experience and maturity are expected to provide a good foundation for a great group of passionate newcomers who will pose challenges to earn their role in the 2023 campaign. It will be fun to see how this group of young men responds to the pressures of another tough schedule in the UCBAC.”

Advertisement

C. Milton Wright

Coach: Mike Amaral, fifth season

Last season: 10-11, regional finalists

Top returners: Seniors Ryan Niedzialkowski (1B) and Cole Williams (P/OF); junior Tommy Cannavale (C).

Newcomers to watch: Sophomores Tyler Adamo (IF) and Kevin Emerson (OF); freshman Bubba Tolson (OF).

Coach’s outlook: “We have a young team after graduating nine seniors last year, but the young talent we have coming up are ready to play. We aim to stay consistent and competitive but we are always fighting to return to the state championship game.”

C. Milton Wright's Tommy Cannavale scores a run during last season's regional championship game against Bel Air. (Shannon Cimino/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Edgewood

Coach: Greg Rodenbaugh, seventh season

Advertisement

Last season: 5-12, regional quarterfinalist

Top returners: Seniors Andrew Mathias (C) and Matthew Murdock (P); and junior Landon Miller (SS).

Newcomers to watch: Freshmen Brian Guerrero (OF) and Joseph Santiago Arenas (2B).

Coach’s outlook: “I am looking to this group to grow together as a unit and hopefully surprise some folks by winning some of those games we found a challenge last season.”

Fallston

Coach: Grant Morlock, 10th season

Last season: 10-9, regional finalist

Advertisement

Top returners: Seniors Jason Foxx (SS), Finley Jourdan (P/Utl.) and Logan White (2B); junior Paul Kvech (P/1B).

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Drew Murphy (C) and Drew Rommel (P/3B).

Coach’s outlook: “We return eight of nine starters and the majority of the pitching staff along with the addition of two transfers this season. Pitching and defense will again be our strengths with some added pop to the middle of the lineup. Paul Kvech and Finley Jourdan will anchor the staff again this year with plenty of support from the bullpen. We expect to compete for a UCBAC Chesapeake Division title this year. An experienced squad with a strong group of seniors paired nicely with a solid group of 2024s”

Harford Tech

Coach: Paul Daniele, 14th season

Last season: 6-14, regional quarterfinalist

Top returners: Seniors Josh Kanner (1B/P/OF), Dylan Unger (SS/3B), Brady Reise (Utl.), Joe Kanner (3B/P/OF), Avery Lane (OF) and AJ Baldwin (1B); juniors Ryan Hardisky (OF/P), Max Swart (2B), Travis Volmar (2B/SS/P), Ben Kiedrowski (P/3B/OF) and Jensen Graf (OF).

Advertisement

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Brendan Coldiron (3B/P), Will Kerrigan Jr. P/OF; Ben Parsons (P/OF), Gavin Angelini (C), Payton Knoph (1B/P), Ethan Prevost (OF) and Bryce Shoendienst (1B); sophomores Braden Beauchamp (C) and CJ Scism (P/SS).

Coach’s outlook: “This team is hungry with many players returning with varsity experience. We lost a lot of close games last year by giving extra outs to our opponents. We are looking to improve defensively and compete on a daily basis. All players have been working hard during the preseason and I am excited to see how the hard work pays off.”

Havre de Grace pitcher Taylor Blevins pitches during a game last season. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Havre de Grace

Coach: Chad Blevins, 13th season

Last season: 10-8, regional quarterfinalist

Top returners: Juniors Logan Ward (CINF), Taylor Blevins (INF/C/RHP), Dyllon Zachry-Nance (OF/RHP) and Brady Walker (OF); sophomore Bryce Bauer (MIF/RHP).

Newcomers to watch: N/A.

Advertisement

Coach’s outlook: “Entire starting lineup returns for what might be Coach Blevins best team in his 13 years at Havre de Grace. An experienced roster comprised of all juniors and one sophomore should compete to win the Susquehanna Division of the UCBAC along with the South 1A Region.”

John Carroll

Coach: Darrion Siler, seventh season

Last season: 15-12, MIAA A Conference championship finalist

Top returners: Seniors Frank Adamski (3B), Ethan Ruiz (MIF/RHP), Griffin Shirk (OF/LHP) and Matt Bishop (OF/LHP); juniors Wyatt Krebs (RHP), Austen Mezan (OF/RHP) and Christo Lanzilotta (RHP); sophomores Will Rhine (MIF/RHP), Dallas Brooks (C/RHP) and Casey Carpenter (CIF).

Newcomers to watch: Sophomores Anthony Russo (RHP), Drew Jourdan (MIF/Utl.) and Brooks Mueller (RHP); freshmen Miguel Leon (MIF), Joey Coudon (Utl./RHP) and Pierce Quinn (RHP/CF).

Coach’s outlook: JC Patriots Baseball is poised to have another standout season, competing in the very difficult MIAA A Conference and a very strong nonconference set of games for the 2023 season. John Carroll has a great mix of veteran leaders and young talent that will certainly be exciting to watch. Their offense is likely to be one of the more formidable in the state, while the pitching staff and defense will look to keep opponents off the board. Every game is an opportunity to compete and grow as a team.”

Advertisement

Coastal Carolina commit Frank Adamski returns for a John Carroll team that finished as MIAA A Conference runner-up last season. (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun)

Joppatowne

Coach: Justin Carrasco, second season

Last season: 1-12, lost in first round of regional playoffs

Top returners: Senior Filip Healey (SS/P); juniors Ian Newman (LF), Daniel Rose (CF/1B) and Max Owings (3B/P).

Newcomers to watch: Senior Tylique Franklin (OF); freshmen Tyler Stevens (2B) and Ethan Punte (OF).

Coach’s outlook: “Joppatowne will continue to build on the culture change from last year. We made a lot of adjustments in a very short time and we are starting to see the results this season. The energy has been phenomenal and the effort put forward by the team leaders to welcome all the young players and mold them to our new culture is amazing. Joppatowne will look to be competitive each game and it is going to be exciting. We look forward to showing who we are and what we are able to do on the baseball field this season.”

North Harford

Coach: Jeff Burrows, second season

Advertisement

Last season: 11-11, regional semifinalist

Top returners: Seniors Colin Brosh (OF/P), Brooks Bondura (C), Noah Collier (1B), Andrew Robinson (P), Alex Tobias (3B) and John Manzari; juniors Matt Sielecki (CF) and Wyatt Canapp (P).

Newcomers to watch: Junior Alex Martinelli (C) and Preston Miller (SS); sophomores Matt Hart (P/IF) and Jackson Armiger (2B/1B); freshman Collin Kight (1B).

Coach’s outlook: “After starting slow a year ago, we finished 9-2 down the stretch. We have a good mixture of experienced and young guys. So far I am very pleased at our work ethic and leadership. I think we can compete in this league, but make no mistake about it, it is a very challenging league.”

Patterson Mill infielder Ethan Shertzer returns for the Huskies, who are coming off a Class 1A state quarterfinal appearance. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Patterson Mill

Coach: Matt Roseland, 15th season

Last season: 13-11, 1A state quarterfinalist

Advertisement

Top returners: Seniors Michael Hemelt (P), Jackson Wheeler (SS/3B/RHP) and Ethan Shertzer (MIF,RHP); junior Travis Loewe (Utl./RHP).

Newcomers to watch: Junior Chase Cichocki (MIF/OF); sophomore Noah Thomas (1B/LHP); freshman Tre McInnes (C/OF).

Coach’s outlook: “The entire UCBAC is going to be very competitive at the varsity level this year. Many of the teams are feeling good about what they are returning from last year’s season. We feel the same returning six starters. There is a solid foundation of chemistry that has formed in our time together in the offseason. We are capable at every position but staying healthy will be critical for a chance at success this season. We will look to our pitching staff to help keep us in games as we improve our offense throughout the season. Our success or failure will stem on our ability to throw strikes. We will prepare seven or eight pitchers to be available this year and allow the competition within our program to work itself out.”

Perryville

Coach: Ricky Davis, fifth season

Last season: 13-5, lost in regional semifinals

Top returners: Seniors Zach Ayers (Utl.) and Ethan Neff (SS); sophomores Michael Candy (C) and Pierce Sponaugle (IF).

Advertisement

Newcomers to watch: Freshmen Tucker Rando (1B/P), Zach Bines (SS/P), Dom Ferrigno (Utl.) and Evan Hornberger (INF/P).

Coach’s outlook: “Looking for a good year and mix of upperclassmen and underclassmen. It will be interesting to see how the incoming freshman class can handle varsity and the pressure. I am looking for us to compete once again for the Susquehanna Division title.”