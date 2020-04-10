Harford County baseball teams, like all others, just wanted the chance to play

Folks, with all Maryland schools closed through the end of this month, it’s all but guaranteed that we will not have a spring high school sports season to cover and enjoy. That said, we still want to preview teams and the deserving student-athletes who made them. Here is a look at county baseball teams.
Aberdeen
Head coach: Bob Arnold (third season)
2019 record: 11-9
Top returning players: Kevon Davis, Sr. (INF); Adam Siedlecki, Sr. (P/INF); Stephen Schultz, Sr. (OF/P); Raillys Orengo, Sr. (C); Brandon Brown, Sr. (OF); Cameron Hobbs, Sr. (OF); Brian Langbein, Jr. (INF/P); Austin Keen, So. (P)
Key new players: Isaiah Coxon, Jr. (INF/P); Tyler Sampson, So. (INF/OF)
Outlook: The Eagles have tremendous leadership from seven seniors. Siedlecki looks to continue to anchor the pitching staff, while Coxon and Keen are expected to also pitch significant innings. Davis should continue to lead the offense. “The players have been working hard and look to build on our momentum from the end of last season," Eagles coach Arnold said.
Bel Air
Head coach: Jon Andrews (first season)
2019 record: 12-4
Top returning players: Zach Furrow, Sr. (P); Matt Fino, Sr. (C/1B); Jordan Reiswig, Sr. (C/OF); Caden Morris, Sr. (P/INF); Josh Sellers, Sr. (INF); Evan Giordani, Sr. (P/1B); Alex Hayes, Sr. (OF/1B); Brendan Purtell, Jr. (P); Cole Meyer, Jr. (P/INF)
Key new players: Nick Feinour, Sr. (OF); Anthony Barnhart, Jr. (INF/P); Logan Knorr, Jr. (OF/P); James Carrier, Jr. (C/INF); Jack Snyder, So. (P/INF)
Outlook: Tough to replace leadership like Austin Rohlfing, Tyler Schimming, and Josh Stocum from last years’ team, but the Bobcats look to remain competitive and focused despite the losses. A well-rounded team, the Bobcats are looking to continue the successes they’ve traditionally cultivated under Coach Swanson (18 years). Though many changes have taken place in the program, the Bobcats strive to maintain the culture created under the exemplary direction of Swanson for over two decades.
C. Milton Wright
Head coach: Mike Amaral (second season)
2019 record: 11-8
Top returning players: Hunter Wright, Sr. (P/OF); Dom Jankovich, Sr. (OF)
Key new players: Lucas Frezza, So. (SS); Max Scurti, So. (INF/P)
Outlook: “After a run to the state finals last season, we’re looking to remain competitive and to keep getting better and to build on our success,” Mustangs coach Amaral said. “However, at this point, we’re mainly concerned with staying in baseball shape amidst the current situation and to hopefully pick up where we left off.”
Edgewood
Head coach: Greg Rodenbaugh (fourth season)
2019 record: 2-16
Top returning players: Antonio Gautreaux. Jr. (P/LF); Cole Harris, Jr. (P/3B); Will Hunter, Sr. (CF); Jouseph Rodriguez, Sr. (SS)
Key new players: Giuliano Morisi, Jr. (C); M. Andrew Mathias, Fr. (C); Tyler Potter, Jr. (INF)
Outlook: “With what looks to be a solid pitching staff in addition to Harris and Gautreaux, we will also have, sophomore Andrew Saulsbury and junior Devin Dvorak, who unfortunately missed last season due to injury and will likely split time at third with Harris," Rams coach Rodenbaugh said. The pitchers will be backed up by two quality catchers in Morisi and Mathias. Also returning from injury last season is Aiden Despres, who will DH and share time at first with returning starter Saulsbury. Other new faces to watch are infielders Tyler Potter and Garrett Phillips, who will help sure up the middle of the infield. “Overall, this looks to be the most solid overall team we’ve had here at Edgewood in the last four years. We are encouraged and excited to start the season and look for significant improvement over the last two seasons,” Rodenbaugh said. “As always, I would like my seniors to end their high school career on a positive note and based on this pre-season, as long as we continue to perform as we have, we should succeed in our efforts to be in contention.”
Fallston
Head coach: Grant Morlock (seventh season)
2019 record: 13-9
Top returning players: Connor Pickle, Sr. (LHP/1B); Ryan Pickle, Sr. (LHP/OF); Jake Bogdan, Jr. (C); Dillon Sperl, Sr. (2B)
Key new players: Zach Chapman, Jr. (RHP); Nathan Popp, Jr. (INF); Paul Jones, So. (RHP/INF)
Outlook: “Really hoping that we get a chance to play this season, especially for all of the seniors,” Cougars coach Morlock said. “We did lose a few to graduation from the 2019 regional championship team, but also return a strong core, led by senior left handed pitchers, Connor and Ryan Pickle.” The Pickles were lights out on the mound during the playoff run last year and will look to carry that momentum into this season. Bogdan will be behind the dish again this year with lots of varsity experience. “I expect the UCBAC Chesapeake Division to be very balanced and competitive again this season,” Morlock said.
Harford Tech
Head coach: Paul Daniele (12th season)
2019 record: 15-4
Top returning players: Nathan Reed, Sr. (P/OF); TJ Kobert, Sr. (1B); Ryan Hunt, Sr. (2B/P); Brennen Schneider, Sr. (SS/P); Jay Rose, Sr. (OF/P); Colin Childs, Sr. (UTIL); Jac Carll, Sr. (P/1B); Parker Smith, Jr. (C); Conor Henderson, Jr. (3B/OF); Austin Utterbaugh, Jr. (P/OF); Dominic Mavias, Sr. (P/OF); Dominick Ward, Jr. (OF)
Key new players: Gage Summers, Jr. (INF/P); Melvin Bagmsah, Jr. (2B/OF)
Outlook: “This group of players had a great season last year and are ready to build on that, after losing a tough 9-inning game to North Harford last season in the playoffs, they are determined to make a run,” Cobras coach Danielle said. “This is an extremely hardworking group of young men that have high expectations for this upcoming season. We moved up to the Cheseapeake Division and I believe we can compete with these teams. This is the toughest conference in the state and we are excited to compete and see where we stand. I understand that we are going through a difficult time as a country right now and the Cobras wish everyone to be safe and we can only hope to regain some normalcy at some point and get back to our lives in the classroom and on the diamond."
Havre de Grace
Head coach: Chad Blevins (10th season)
2019 record: 5-12.
Top returning players: Evan Barks, Sr. (SS); Jackson Transparenti, Sr. (INF); Frank Siano, Jr. (P); Connor Ignozzi, Jr. (CF); Riley Wasielewski, Jr. (OF/P); Brayden Gruzs, Jr. (1B)
Key new players: Ryan Hopps, (INF); Connor Howes, (OF); Chance Brezna, (OF); Logan Forsythe, (OF); and Keegan Gruzs, So. (C)
Outlook: “The Warriors have a great mentality, strong leadership and are a true pleasure to coach,” Warriors coach Blevins said. Assistant coaches are Rodney Bolen (10th year), Matt Blethen (fourth year) and Jason Bauer (third year).
John Carroll
Head coach: Darrion Siler (fourth season)
2019 record: 14-10
Top returning players: Tyler Leach, Sr. (C/3B); Sean Fasano, Sr. (SS); Charlie Hafer, Sr. (OF/C); Cody Kurek, Jr. (CF); Aidan Ruiz, Sr. (P/1B); Gavin Wingard, Sr. (OF)
Key new players: Matt Archibald, So. (P/1B); Ben Pierce, So. (P/1B/OF); Will Weiman, So. (P); Frank Adamski, Fr. (3B/P); Ethan Ruiz, Fr. (2B)
Outlook: Patriots Baseball looks to compete in the MIAA “A” Conference this year with a mix of seasoned players and young additions. The offense looks to build on the successes of years past with some big time bats throughout the lineup, having one of the strongest lineups in the MIAA. Table setters Fasano (Delgado CC), and Kurek will look to get on in front of some really big bats in the middle of the lineup. Senior High Point University commit Leach headlines a group in the middle of the lineup that includes Hafer (West Virginia Wesleyan), Ruiz (Cal U. PA), and Wingard (Cal U. PA). Keys to success will be in whether the Patriots can stay healthy and how their young pitchers fair in the very tough “A” conference. On the mound seniors Evan Exter, Ruiz and Sam Hogue (West Virginia Wesleyan) look to shut down opposing lineups and young Patriots’ pitchers Archibald, Pierce and Weiman look to leave an impression on the league.
Joppatowne
Head coach: Jason King (third season)
2019 record: 2-14
Top returning players: James VanHorn, Briant Rodriguez, Bailey McCarthy, Kyle Snead.
Key new players: Filip Healy
Outlook: Looking to improve on last year’s record as the Mariners have added depth to the program with incoming freshman Healy and the veteran leadership of players like Nick Callahan, Brad White and Michael Rodriguez.
North Harford
Head coach: Tim Larrimore (30th season)
2019 record: 10-11
Top returning players: Mill Heinze, Sr. (C); Jackson Stockstill, Sr. (P/1B); Justin Gue, Sr. (2B); Bobby Duffy, Sr. (P/SS); Luke Kelly, Sr. (3B); Mike Mills, Sr. (DH); Brian Hauer, So. (CF); Kevin Halford, Jr. (1B); Charlie Canapp, Jr. (OF/C); Jeremy Weber, Jr. (P)
Key new players: N/A
Outlook: “The team could not wait for the season to begin. We have a very veteran group and had high hopes. All of our pitching is back from last year,” Hawks coach Larrimore said.
Patterson Mill
Head coach: Matt Roseland (13th season)
2019 record: 11-8
Top returning players: Christian Shertzer, Jr. (SS); Nathan Vujanic, Sr. (INF/P); Ethan Shultz, Sr. (CF); Michael Segreti, Jr. (OF); Caleb Heymann, Jr. (C); Mason Smith, Sr. (P/1B)
Key new players: Evan Celuch, Jr. (1B/P); Jonah Vujanic, So. (OF); Ethan Shertzer, Fr. (INF); Jackson Wheeler, Fr. (INF/3B)
Outlook: The 2020 season is encouraging as efforts to improve the program took big strides this fall. “We have had the most players in our short program history play summer and fall baseball and our commitment to workouts this winter has been at an all time high,” Huskies coach Matt Roseland said. The Huskies look to replace four senior starters from last year. “With only three seniors in the current program, we will be fielding a young team at the varsity level this year. We look to compete for our conference title and hopefully make some noise in an extremely competitive 1A North Region,” Roseland said.