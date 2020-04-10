Harford County baseball teams, like all others, just wanted the chance to play

Outlook: “With what looks to be a solid pitching staff in addition to Harris and Gautreaux, we will also have, sophomore Andrew Saulsbury and junior Devin Dvorak, who unfortunately missed last season due to injury and will likely split time at third with Harris," Rams coach Rodenbaugh said. The pitchers will be backed up by two quality catchers in Morisi and Mathias. Also returning from injury last season is Aiden Despres, who will DH and share time at first with returning starter Saulsbury. Other new faces to watch are infielders Tyler Potter and Garrett Phillips, who will help sure up the middle of the infield. “Overall, this looks to be the most solid overall team we’ve had here at Edgewood in the last four years. We are encouraged and excited to start the season and look for significant improvement over the last two seasons,” Rodenbaugh said. “As always, I would like my seniors to end their high school career on a positive note and based on this pre-season, as long as we continue to perform as we have, we should succeed in our efforts to be in contention.”