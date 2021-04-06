Harford high school baseball teams ready to play 2021 season

Season outlook: John Carroll Patriots Baseball is looking to compete at the highest levels of baseball in the great state of Maryland. The Patriots are a young and relentless team with something to prove as they look to compete for a top spot in the MIAA “A” Conference this year. The pitching for the Patriots will be key in their success as sophomore Adamski, Archibald, Pierce, Weiman and senior Gibson-Robinson all show tremendous ability to shut teams down across the league. Alumni Field at Kutcher Foundation Stadium is the new home of the Patriots, as the new turf field was opened for use just last week. “It is a very exciting time for Patriots Baseball, with plenty of talent in the program and more on the way,” coach Siler said. “Selfless, Relentless, Pride. That is what we stand for at JC Patriots Baseball, that’s what we expect from our guys. We’ve got a great group of players, families and supporters in our community. The future is bright for the program. Looking forward to seeing the boys compete this year, glad that we are able to have a full season this year.”