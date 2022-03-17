Harford high school baseball teams set for play as 2022 season approaches

Area high school baseball teams have been working hard in anticipation for the 2022 season, which gets underway for all next week.

Read team information about all area teams below.

Aberdeen

Head coach: Bob Arnold (fifth year)

2021 record: 6-7

Top returning players: Will Hart, Jr. (P/INF/OF); Sean Deaner, Sr. (INF); Tyler Sampson, Sr. (P/INF/OF); Connor Sullivan, Jr. (P/INF); KJ Miller, So. (P/INF); Tyler Kenney, So. (P/INF); Nate Caughron, Sr. (P)

Key new players: Jayden Saunders, So. (C); Danney France, So. (OF)

Season outlook: “We are looking forward to getting out on the field with this hardworking group. Hart is prepared to lead our pitching staff,” coach Arnold said. “Sampson and Deaner are expecting to build on solid offensive seasons from last year to anchor our lineup.”

Bel Air

Head coach: Jon Andrews (third season)

2021 record: 8-10-1

Top returning players: Dyllon Barrett, Sr. (P/SS); Collin Palmieri, Sr. (1B/OF/P)

Key new players: Cole Saxon, Jr. (OF/P); Aiden Hankins, Jr. (3B/P/1B); Nate Furrow, Jr. (C/OF)

Season outlook: The 2022 Bobcat Baseball team reloads this season after losing the senior leadership of Brenden Purtell and Cole Meyer from the 2021 campaign. The Bobcats will rely on the quiet confidence demonstrated by senior duo Palmieri and Barrett on both sides of the ball. A squad that consists equally of seven seniors and seven juniors, along with two underclassmen, cohesion and chemistry will be important as the perils of the season wane on. A strong junior class touting the maturity and leadership of Saxon, Hankins, and Furrow, is a nice complement to a seasoned senior class that gained important experience in playing on the varsity level a year ago. The Bobcats look to use the various talents and skill sets demonstrated by the squad to implement a competitive and unique style of play.

C. Milton Wright

Head coach: Mike Amaral (fourth year)

2021 record: 12-7

Top returning players: Lucas Frezza, Sr. (INF/P); Max Scurti, Sr. (INF/P); Jon Klein, Sr. (OF/P); Ryan Childress, Sr. (OF/P)

Key new players: Ryan Niedzialkowski, Jr. (INF); Cole Williams, Jr. (OF/P)

Season outlook: “We are excited to have what looks to be a relatively normal season after years of uncertainty. We have a few seniors who were freshmen during our 2019 state title run who are now ready to take on a leadership role,” coach Amaral said. “Our upperclassmen who, after losing entire seasons in 2020, are showing their gratitude and respect for the game by working hard and getting ready to compete in 2022. We also have a few underclassmen who are showing a lot of potential and are working hard to keep us competitive again this season.”

Edgewood

Head coach: Greg Rodenbaugh (sixth year)

2021 record: 3-13

Top returning players: Andrew Saulsbury, Sr. (P/1B); Sam Neisser, Sr. (SS/P); Andrew Mathias, Jr. (C); Austin Jones, Sr. (OF)

Key new players: Landon Miller, So. (UTIL)

Season outlook: “We have a solid core of juniors and seniors returning. Pitching as always with high school baseball will be a focus,” coach Rodenbaugh said. “We hope to improve our win totals from last year and make a strong push toward the playoffs to give our seniors a fun final year, while building on our younger players for continued program growth in the future.”

Fallston

Head coach: Grant Morlock (ninth year)

2021 record: 6-12

Top returning players: Jason Foxx, Jr. (SS); Finley Jourdan, Jr. (RHP/INF); Paul Kvech, So. (RHP/INF); Braeden Rock, Jr. (LHP/OF)

Key new players: Noah Bark, So. (RHP/INF); James Farally, Jr. (C)

Season outlook: “Very happy with the focus and work ethic at practice thus far. We will rely on pitching and defense this season. I expect the UCBAC Chesapeake Division to be very competitive again this year and we expect to get back to our winning ways in 2022,” coach Morlock said. “Tough to replace so many seniors from 2021, but we have a great mix of 2022′s and 2023′s along with some 2024′s hungry to compete and contribute on the field this spring.”

Harford Tech

Head coach: Paul Daniele (15th year)

2021 record: 8-10

Top returning players: Ben Byers, Sr. (P/OF); Wyatt Dudeck, Sr. (P/OF); Justin Graf, Sr. (SS); Joe Kanner, Jr. (3B/C/P); Josh Kanner, Jr. (1B/OF); Josh Morton, Jr. (P/OF); Brady Reise, Jr. (UTIL); Zach Rives, Sr. (1B); Avery Lane, Jr. (OF)

Key new players: AJ Baldwin, Jr. (1B); Logan Fiol, Sr. (C) Jensen Graf, So. (OF/P); Ryan Hardisky, So. (OF/P); Ben Kiedrowski, So. (P/3B/OF); Alex Martinelli, So. (C); Max Swart, So. (2B/P); Dylan Unger, Jr. (3B); Travis Volmar, So. (2B/P)

Season outlook: “We have a good mix of returners and young guys that should make us competitive. We are looking to build off a strong finish to last season. Guys are working hard every day to get better,” coach Daniele said. “Everyone is excited for the season to start. Pitching and defense is extremely important and I believe we have enough of that to be competitive in the toughest conference (UCBAC) in Maryland.”

Havre de Grace

Head coach: Chad Blevins (12th year)

2021 record: 7-9

Top returning players: Taylor Blevins, So. (C/UTIL/RHP); Brady Walker, So. (OF); Mitt Patel, Sr. (OF/1B/LHP); Damon Presberry Jr. Sr. (INF/OF/RHP)

Key new players: N/A

Season outlook: “We have a young group, one freshman, Bryce Bauer (INF/RHP), 11 sophomores and two seniors (No Juniors),” coach Blevins said. “This group is poised to play hard and as a team. We are well balanced with pitching, good power, speed and defense. It should be a fun season.”

John Carroll

Head coach: Darrion Siler (seventh year)

Last year’s record: 12-9-1

Top returning players: Matt Archibald, (RHP/INF); Will Weiman, (RHP/2B); Frank Adamski, (RHP/3B); Griffin Shirk, (LHP/UTIL); Ben Pierce, (LHP/1B)

Season outlook: “This year’s team will be an exciting team to watch, with key returning players and a mix of young players adding to the roster. Strengths should continue to be offense and strong starting pitchers, it will depend on how key starters on the mound perform, how well the defense plays and how well relievers can keep the Patriots in the game,” coach Siler said.

Joppatowne

Head coach: Justin Carrasco (first year)

2021 record: N/A

Top returning players: Keshon Webb, Sr. (OF); DeMauri Ponder, Sr. (OF); Maximus Owings, So. (P/INF); Filip Healy, So; (P/INF); Cameron Tressler, So. (1B/P)

Key new players: N/A

Season outlook: “We will lean heavily on the ‘team first’ mentality; relying on each other to establish a winning mindset. The overall morale in Joppatowne is low and must change in order to bring success to the program,” coach Carrasco said. “The team has a lot of talent and great young men. The coaching staff is excited to have players willing to make any and all adjustments in order to put the individual needs to the side, focusing strongly on the goals of Joppatowne baseball. Leadership will set the tone of this new culture, showing the team how rewarding it will be to come together as one unit, reaching our goals to develop young student athletes into confident successful men.”

North Harford

Head coach: Jeff Burrows (first year)

2021 record: 15-7

Top returning players: Brian Hauer, Sr. (CF); Kole Iddings, Sr. (3B); Tim Steele, Sr. (P)

Key new players: Colin Brosh, Jr. (P/OF); Wyatt Canapp, Jr. (P/OF); Brooks Bondura, Jr. (C); Oakley Miller, Jr. (2B); Andrew Robinson, Jr. (P/OF);

Season outlook: “With only two starters returning from a region champion team and a state semifinal appearance, we are young but have hit the ground running,” coach Burrows said. “We are excited to compete in a very challenging league. Our returning seniors Hauer, Iddings, Steele, Will Armiger and Patrick Shrodes have done a nice job leading thus far.”

Patterson Mill

Head coach: Matt Roseland (15th year)

2021 record: 16-5

Top returning players: Jackson Wheeler, Jr. (SS/P); Jonah Vujanic, Sr. (OF); Ethan Shertzer, Jr. (2B/P); Michael Hemelt, So. (OF/P)

Key new players: Caleb Daniele, Sr. (1B/P); Carson Thomas, Sr. (OF); Joey Feiler, Jr. (C); Sam Lever, Jr. (3B); Aiden Myers, So. (OF); Travis Loewe,So. (M-INF); Chase Cichocki, So. (M-INF)

Season outlook: Graduating seven senior contributors and a handful of 3-4 year starters, we will have a lot of new Huskies gaining varsity experience this season,” coach Roseland said. “We will once again work to be competitive within our conference schedule and make another deep run into the Class 1A playoffs.”

Perryville

Head coach: Ricky Davis (fourth year)

2021 record: N/A

Top returning starters: Daniel Tserkis, Sr. (CF); Mason Salisbury, Sr. (P); James Able, Sr. (1B); Zach Ayers, Jr. (C)

Key new players: Cameron Kestner, So. (3B); Michael Candy, Fr. (C)

Season outlook: “It will be an interesting year as we are rebuilding. We lost a core group of seniors that have been with the program for three years at the varsity level. That experience is hard to replace, but I like the key returners in our key seniors who have been with the program for four years, to lead by example and help carry this program,” coach Davis said. “I also am looking forward to having some of the new guys coming from JV, and new to the program, to help this year and gain much needed experience that should enable us to be a very good team.”