North Harford advances in baseball playoffs behind Wittkamp’s pitching

“I felt like I could get the fastball in, in my spots, but it was like the corners were a little shady, so I had to go to the off speed, which my cutter was my go-to like, get-me-over strike,” Wittkamp said. “I would go the curve ball, which they would swing over most of the time and then I liked to go to the high fastball that they swung at because they would think it was the curve ball and it would go down.”