Baseball playoffs open with wins for Aberdeen, CMW and Harford Tech

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association region baseball playoffs got underway Monday with three Harford teams posting wins.
Aberdeen and C. Milton Wright both won in Class 3A North, Region II quarterfinal play, while Harford Tech added a win in 2A East, Region I action.
Aberdeen (6-6) won at Bel Air (9-9-1), 5-2.
Isaiah Coxon pitched 6.2 innings, striking out 16 in the win. Coxon walked one and allowed five hits. Will Hart faced the last batter with two runners on and got a groundout to earn the save.
Offensively, Will Hagan homered twice with a solo shot in the second inning and two-run dinger in the fourth.
Brian Langbein scored runs in the fifth and seventh innings. Coxon had three hits and an RBI.
Aberdeen plays at Kenwood in today’s (Wednesday) semifinal.
Mustangs move on
Ryan Niedzialkowski drove in six runs on three hits to lead CMW (11-6) past visiting Patapsco, 15-5, in five innings.
Niedzialkowski drove in runs on a double in the first, a single in the third and a double in the fourth.
Jonathan Klein earned the victory for the Mustangs, allowing zero runs on zero hits, striking out four over two innings.
Logan Dzwonchyzk and Christian Kregel both pitched in relief.
CMW plays at Dundalk today at 4 p.m.
Cobras edge Cougars
Harford Tech (7-9-1) defeated visiting Fallston (6-12), 6-5, in a back-and-forth game.
Fallston led 3-2 through four innings, but Tech scored three runs in the fifth to lead 5-3. Austin Utterbaugh had the big hit for Tech, a one-out triple to drive in two runs.
Fallston, though, was able to plate two runs in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game, but Tech found a way to win.
With one out, Josh Kanner (2-3) was hit by a pitch and Dominick Ward doubled. Utterbaugh (three RBIs) was intentionally walked to load the bases and Joey Kanner then hit a sacrifice fly to right field to bring Josh Kanner in with the winning run.
Wyatt Dudeck pitched five innings in a non-decision effort. Ben Byers pitched the sixth inning, not allowing a run and then gave up a single, walk, single to start the seventh. Josh Morton came in and pitched the remainder of the seventh to earn the win.
Justin Graf was 2-3 for the Cobras.
Finley Jourdan and Quinn Daly both went 3-4 for the Cougars, while Joe Gizinski was 2-4.
Paul Jones pitched a complete game for the Cougars.
The Cobras travel to top seed North East (13-1) today at 4 p.m.
Other results and schedule
In 1A East, Region I, Havre de Grace (7-9) lost at Bo Manor (10-7), 7-6.
In today’s semifinal, Perryville (8-5-1) visits Patterson Mill (14-4) at 4 p.m.
In 2A East, Region I, North Harford (12-6) hosts Rising Sun (10-8) today at 4 p.m.
In 3A East, Region II, Edgewood (3-13) lost at Dundalk, 12-5.