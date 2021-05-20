Patterson Mill wins division baseball title with victory over Bel Air

Patterson Mill clinched an Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division baseball title Wednesday with its 11-1, six-inning win over visiting Bel Air. The title, a third Chesapeake crown and fourth overall for the Huskies program.
The Huskies, 13-4 overall, started a little slow, but they turned it on late for the 10-run win.
“We are starting to hit our stride offensively at the right time,” Huskies head coach Matt Roseland said. “We have tendencies to be a slow starter, let the game come to us and then pick our spot, so today was another example of that.”
Bel Air (8-9-1) had a chance to have a great start off Huskies starting pitcher Aiden Laurentius. Laurentius walked the first three batters and in the process threw a wild pitch that allowed Cole Meyer to score.
Laurentius also hit a batter in the inning, but the Bobcats could muster just the one run.
Bel Air had Laurentius in trouble in the second as well. Logan Knorr doubled with one out and Meyer singled to put runners on the corners. Laurentius, though, picked Meyer off first base for the second out, before Kevin Winn lined sharply to third to end the inning.
Evan Celuch took over from there on the mound for the Huskies. Celuch pitched the final four innings for the win, allowing one hit and two walks, while striking out six.
Celuch also drove in the first Patterson Mill run in the third. Christian Shertzer (2-3) doubled with one out and Celuch singled him in to tie the game, 1-1.
The Huskies then went ahead in the fourth with four runs. Ethan Shertzer started the rally with one-out single. Jonah Lever also singled and Mike Hemelt followed with a ground ball to short that was misplayed. Ethan Shertzer scored on the play, but Hemelt was thrown out at third.
Jonah Vujanic drew a walk and Christian Shertzer stepped in and roped a triple to score two. Celuch (2-3) then singled in Christian Shertzer with the fourth run of the inning.
The Huskies scored six runs in the sixth inning to end the game. The first three batters walked and Laurentius singled to plate one. Caleb Heymann walked to scored another and Ethan Shertzer (3-4) doubled in two. Hemelt then singled to drive in the final two runs.
Jack Snyder made the start for Bel Air, going three and two-third innings. He allowed nine hits, two walks and five earned runs. Snyder struck out one.
James Carrier pitched an inning and a third, allowing one hit, three walks and two earned runs. He also struck out one.
Meyer pitched to three batters, giving up one hit, two walks and three earned runs. Knorr also pitched to three batters, giving up two hits, a walk and one earned run.
“I’ve got to tip my hat to Patterson Mill pitchers, they obviously pound the zone all season,” Bobcats head coach Jon Andrews said. “The lefty, [Celuch] he’s pitched every time against us and done a really nice job. I don’t know if it’s the delivery or his movement, but honestly, just got to tip my hat to good pitching and wish them best of luck in the playoffs.”
Cobras beat Tigers
Harford Tech (6-8-1) defeated visiting Rising Sun (9-5), 9-7, Wednesday in a back and forth UCBAC battle.
Rising Sun took the lead in the first with two unearned runs, but Tech scored four runs in the bottom of the second to take a 4-2 lead.
Rising Sun scored two more runs in the third to tie the game at 4-4.
Tech went back ahead in the fifth when Dominick Ward executed a squeeze play, giving the Cobras a 3-2 lead through five innings.
The Tigers responded with two runs in the top of the sixth for a 6-5 lead, but Tech responded again with four runs in the bottom of the sixth, capped by a two-run home run to dead center field by Parker Smith.
Tech led 9-6 and Rising Sun scored a run in the seventh to close out the scoring.
Smith led the Cobras, going 2-4 with a double, home run, and three RBIs. Austin Utterbaugh was 2-3 with a walk and CJ Skandalis went 2-4 with a run scored and RBI. Dominick Ward added a hit and RBI and Conor Henderson drew two walks, score one run and drove in two.
Henderson started the game for the Cobras and pitched four innings, allowing four runs (all unearned) on four hits, while walking three and striking out six
Gage Summers earned the win, pitching three innings of relief. He allowed two runs on two hits. He hit two batters and he struck out one.
Eagles are .500
Aberdeen (5-5) won at Joppatowne (0-10), 6-4, Wednesday in UCBAC play.
Will Hart tossed four shutout innings in relief to get the win. Hart allowed one hit, while striking out six.
Offensively, Sean Deaner had two extra-base hits and two RBIs and Brian Langbein and Hart scored two runs each.
Cougars snap streak
Fallston (6-10) got back in the win column Wednesday after 10 straight losses. The Cougars beat visiting North Harford (11-6), 12-2, in five innings.
Paul Jones got the win for the Cougars with a complete game effort. Jones went all five innings and allowed just two runs, while striking out three.
Sophomore Jason Foxx went 2-2 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Miguel Agramonte was 1-3 with a double and three RBIs, while Braeden Rock and Collin Lipinski added two hits a piece in a balanced offensive attack.
Panthers beat Rams
Perryville (8-5-1) pounded out 20 hits in an 18-4 UCBAC win over host Edgewood (1-11).