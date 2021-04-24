Patterson Mill, C. Milton Wright baseball teams get wins over previously unbeatens

Two Harford County high school baseball teams, North Harford and Fallston, entered Friday’s Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference action with unbeaten records.
Both now have a loss with North Harford (6-1) falling at Patterson Mill and Fallston (5-1) losing to visiting C. Milton Wright.
Aberdeen was also in the win column for a second straight game.
At Patterson Mill, the Huskies (4-3) scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to beat the Hawks, 3-2.
Trailing with an all-too-familiar 2-1 score, Aiden Laurentius singled with one out. A pair of wild pitches moved him to third with Evan Celuch drawing a walk in process. Ethan Shertzer then put down a successful squeeze bunt to score Laurentius with the tie run.
Celuch scored the winning run on Caleb Heymann’s RBI single. The Huskies tried to squeeze in another run, but Shertzer was tagged out when the bunt wasn’t put down.
“I’m happy for the kids, we’ve been in this situation before and the next step for our team was to figure out how to win this one,” Huskies coach Matt Roseland said. “We saw that score a little bit and I just reminded them, the worst that could happen is we lose 2-1. I just said, we’ve got to go out aggressive and not let the game go away from us, because we’re scared to lose. So I said let’s be aggressive here and go win it.”
The Huskies’ three losses were all by 2-1 scores.
Senior Christian Shertzer earned the win, allowing four hits and two walks, while striking out 12.
With his team now ahead, it was Christian Shertzer who went back to the mound to secure the win. “I’d say I was a little fired up, but I don’t have to worry about doing it by myself,” Shertzer said. “I was able to trust my defense and they did a great job.”
In the top of the seventh, Austin Bach led off with a single. Bach advanced to second, but Shertzer struck out one and got two others to ground out to end the game.
Christian Shertzer put Patterson Mill on top in the first inning. He tripled in the leadoff spot and scored on Jackson Wheeler’s sacrifice fly to right.
The 1-0 lead stood into the fourth. A leadoff walk to opposing pitcher Jeremy Weber lit a fuse for the Hawks.
With Jackson Miller courtesy running for Weber, Mitchell Wittkamp tripled in the tying run. A few moments later, Wittkamp scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball.
Shertzer was able to escape more trouble with two strikeouts and a groundout.
The Hawks had a two-out base runner in the fifth and runners on the corners in the sixth with two away, but no more Hawks crossed the plate.
Jeremy Weber pitched well in taking the loss, scattering seven hits and walking two, while striking out three.
“I think our pitcher pitched great, I think their pitcher pitched great, it’s just a lot to ask when you only get four hits as a team for your pitcher to win the ballgame,” Hawks coach Tim Larrimore said. “It was a good high school ballgame.”
Heymann, Christian Shertzer and Ethan Shertzer each had two hits for the Huskies. Charlie Canapp hit a double for the Hawks. Webber also had a single.
Mustangs upend Cougars
CMW (5-2) dealt Fallston an 11-7 loss.
Max Scurti allowed one hit and five runs over four innings, striking out four.
Jon Klein provided most of the offense for the Mustangs, hitting a pair of home runs.
Klein, Ryan Childress and Scurti each had multiple hits for the Mustangs.
Eagles edge Mariners
Aberdeen (2-5) won at Joppatowne (0-5), 4-3.
Will Hart started for the Eagles, working five and two-third innings and allowing three unearned runs. Hart struck out eight.
Nate Caughron threw an inning and a third of shutout relief to get the win.
Joppatowne scored two in the first and one in the fourth. Aberdeen scored two in the top of fourth, one in the sixth and one in the seventh.
Hart and Brian Langbein had two hits each. Will Hagan had three hits, including two doubles. The second double drove in the game-winning run.
Stevie Schmidt added an RBI double and sacrifice fly for the Eagles.
Other Friday scores
Bel Air (1-5-1) lost at Rising Sun (5-2), 6-4, while Edgewood (1-5) lost at Perryville (3-3-1), 13-3.