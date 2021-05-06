Shertzer shuts out C. Milton Wright as Patterson Mill wins seventh straight baseball game

The Patterson Mill baseball team won its seventh straight game Wednesday and senior Christian Shertzer threw his second shutout against C. Milton wright in the process.
Shertzer scattered six hits, walked none and struck out eight as the Huskies (8-3) blanked the Mustangs (6-4), 9-0, in an Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference ballgame.
The game, originally scheduled to be played at CMW, was played at Patterson Mill due to playing conditions.
Patterson Mill served as the visitors and they went right work in the first inning. Michael Segreti hit a one-out infield single and after he stole second, Aiden Laurentius singled him in.
CMW also threatened in the bottom of the first, loading the bases with one out, but Shertzer struck out a batter and then got Joe Burns on a comebacker to end the inning.
The Huskies then went back to work in the second off Mustangs starter Jon Klein for two more runs. With one out, Jackson Wheeler hit a single and Michael Hemelt walked. Jonah Vujanic then singled to load the bases.
Christian Shertzer followed with an RBI single and Segreti knocked in the other run with a sacrifice fly to right.
The lead went to 4-0 in the fourth. Vujanic walked with two outs and stole second before a passed ball moved him to third. Vujanic then scored when Ethan Shertzer reached on an error.
The Huskies blew the game open with four runs in the fifth. A hit batter and two walks against CMW reliever Logan Dzwonchyzk led to the runs. Hemelt and Christian Shertzer both drove in runs after each were safe on infield errors.
Vujanic (2-for-2) added an RBI single as well.
The final Huskies run came across in the seventh. The Mustangs committed four errors in the inning with Zach Concini reaching on one of them and scoring the final run.
Klein highlighted the CMW efforts with three hits.
“Great team effort on the bases as well as defensively today,” Huskies manager Matt Roseland said.
Hawks take two
North Hartford (10-1) picked up two UCBAC wins in as many days. The Hawks won at Rising Sun, 10-3, on Wednesday and at Fallston (5-4), 9-3, Tuesday.
In Wednesday’s win, North Harford got the offense started early when Austin Bach doubled in the first run.
The Hawks pulled away for good with four runs in the third inning. Keegan Bowling drew a walk, scoring one run and Kole Iddings tripled on a 2-2 count, driving in three runs.
Jeremy Weber took the win for North Harford. Weber allowed three runs on seven hits over six innings, striking out four and walking one. Bowling threw one inning in relief.
North Harford racked up 12 hits. Bach (three hits), Mitchell Wittkamp and Bowling each managed multiple hits for North Harford.
In Tuesday’s win, North Harford got on the board early again, on Kevin Halford’s first inning RBI single.
Wittkamp was the winning pitcher for North Harford. Wittkamp allowed four hits and three runs over six innings, striking out seven. Bowling threw one inning in relief.
North Harford totaled 13 hits. Jeremy Weber, Halford, Wittkamp, Brian Hauer, and Charlie Canapp all managed two hits for North Harford.
Miguel Agramonte and Braeden Rock each had two hits for Fallston.
Bobcats get a win
Bel Air (2-6-1) defeated host Harford Tech (3-7-1), 12-7, Wednesday in UCBAC play.
Cole Meyer led the offense with a home run, double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Kevin Winn was a major contributor as well, hitting a double and single for the Bobcats. Brendan Purtell added two hits and an RBI.
Logan Knorr was the winning pitcher, throwing 4 1/3 innings. Purtell and Meyer both pitched in relief.
Tigers top Cobras
Harford Tech fell at Rising Sun, 4-1, Tuesday in UCBAC play.
Sean Hooper pitched five strong innings for the Cobras, giving up three unearned runs on seven hits, while hitting one batter and striking out one, to suffer the loss. Gage Summers pitched an inning in relief, allowing one run on three hits.
Joey Kanner went 1-for-3 and drove in the lone run. CJ Skandalis was 1-for-1 with a double and he was hit by pitch.
Austin Utterbaugh was 1-for-2 with a walk and Dominick Ward was 1-for-3 with a run scored.