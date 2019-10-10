In 2004, Giles Smith set the Maryland state 11-12 boys 50 yard Fly record since a time of 25.39.
That record stood until Arena Club Aquatics swimmer Alex Dillon broke the record with a time of 25.29 at the 29th Annual Columbus Day Classic held recently at UMBC.
Dillon said, "He’s beyond excited to break this record and hopes to build onto the foundation that Michael Phelps built”. Dillon had an awesome weekend of swimming, placing first in each of his events.
In the 50 Back he had a time of 27.90, dropping 1.44 seconds. In the 100 Fly he had a time of 1:00.47. The 100 IM, Dillon bettered his time by .27 with a time of 1:03.79. The 50 Free he won with a time of 23.55 and 100 Free he won with a time of 53.44.
Betsy Graham, head coach of Arena Club Aquatics, said, "Her philosophy is that fast swimming breeds fast swimming and Alex challenges himself and his teammates daily to be the best they can be. So that when he gets to meets he steps up to that challenge with the best swimmers there.”
Dillon has only been competing in swimming since April of 2018. Coach Graham is looking forward to helping him build his future in swimming.