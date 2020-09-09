The Arena Club in Bel Air launches new and improved sports performance academy

Another football standout on the staff is Kurt Rawlings. The younger Rawlings took over the starting quarterback position at the end of his freshman season at Yale. Since then, he rewrote the record books for passing at the Ivy League institution and was a two-time league champion. He was recognized as the Offensive Player of the Year, a Golden Helmet award winner and with an ESPN Helmet Sticker award. Both Keith and Kurt believe Kurt’s success can be attributed to being exposed to the training programs at The Arena Club at a young age and they were the difference in him being able to play and star at a high collegiate level.