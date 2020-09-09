The Arena Club in Bel Air launches new and improved sports performance academy

The Arena Club, a “Best of Harford” award winning athletic facility, launched its new and improved Sports Performance Academy last week.
Keith Rawlings, The Arena Club owner and president, explained two main reasons for launching these changes now. Referring to one of the new introductory programs Rawlings said, “Sports Performance Foundations will introduce proper athletic form and movement so that kids can better develop while in a fun environment. It will also better prepare young athletes to move on to the advanced programs.” Those advanced programs, which are named The Grind, have been part of the club’s training offerings since 2016. Now they will expand to include three stages.
Rawlings also stressed that Sports Performance Foundations will give children a similar experience to a “PE or gym class” that they will be missing due to the coronavirus situation. “Parents looking to keep their kids active will find the Foundations program a perfect solution,” he added.
The Grind program caters to the high school or college athletes looking to improve their strength, conditioning, speed and agility. Now, there will be three levels to this program starting with Sports Performance Foundations. The second tier will be Advanced Grind and the final stage will be the Elite Grind.
Foundations will teach basics of training by reinforcing correct movement patterns and mechanics through fun and engaging drills and games. Advanced Grind is geared to increase athletic development through progression-based programming. Elite Grind will be for the most advanced athletes and incorporate movement and position-specific training with weight training at the Arena Club’s world class weight room.
One of those athletes, Nicole Clauter, who was a two-time conference Player of the Year for York College’s women’s lacrosse team, spoke about her Grind experience.
“I began training as part of the Arena Club’s Grind athlete program as a rising sophomore. Prior to that I had worked out a lot but without the structured and focused approach that the Grind program delivered. The program had an immediate impact on my strength, agility and confidence as an athlete. After one summer of training, I was stronger and overall more explosive on the field.”
The next season, Clauter won her first Player of the Year honor. She continued with the Grind throughout the next two off seasons and then not only garnered another conference Player of the Year honor in her senior season but was also named the D3 National Defensive Player of the Year as well. “I give much credit to the Grind program trainers as well as the athletes who I trained with in the program,” Clauter said.
In conjunction with the new program enhancements, The Arena Club has added an experienced athlete to their already highly qualified staff of trainers.
Sydney Rhodes, 2015 CMW graduate, joins The Arena Club staff and brings a wealth of practical knowledge and athletic success to her position as a sports performance coach.
A standout high school field hockey and track star at C. Milton Wright High School, Rhodes was the UCBAC 400-meter champion in 2013 and was a three-time All County goalie who helped lead the Mustangs to their first ever state field hockey championship.
Rhodes went on to a decorated field hockey career at the University of Delaware where she was part of that program’s first ever D1 National Championship in 2016. In her final two seasons, she started in the cage for the Blue Hens and received First Team All Colonial Athletic Association honors in each season.
A health behavioral science major with a minor in strength and conditioning, Rhodes interned with the UD Strength and Conditioning program, working with nearly all sports. This variety of practical experience will help mold her programs.
At The Arena Club, Rhodes will be joining a highly qualified staff of sport performance coaches and personal trainers. As a coach for the Sports Performance Foundation classes, she will be joining Tim Cain, a NSPA Certified Personal Trainer, BOLC Certified Lifting Coach and MORR Certified Sport Performance Coach. Cain has developed and worked with youth programs at The Arena Club over the past several years. The Foundations classes will focus on and be an excellent way to keep kids moving and be involved in physical activity.
In addition, they will establish good habits with their form and their overall development. “One of the most gratifying aspects of training athletes is watching them grow and excel in their sport. Watching them consistently put in the work at the gym and seeing the end result on the field. I know that they are getting better ... but more importantly they know that they are getting better ... and nothing really tops that,” Cain said.
Another key enhancement will be the inclusion of sports specific training to the strength and conditioning programs that are offered. This will insure the athletes not only have their general conditioning needs met, but will improve on skills in their specific sport as well.
To meet that need, a brand new program, Stick Performance Group Training, will bring elements of conditioning with sport specific skills for lacrosse and field hockey players. Classes will be led by John Gaeta and Rhodes.
Gaeta is a seasoned trainer with years of experience in the field. He is NASM certified for both personal training and sports performance coaching. He is also no stranger to elite athletics and training. He was a part of the Olympic Developmental Program in soccer for several years before graduating from Archbishop Curley in Baltimore. He then played lacrosse at the collegiate level at both St. John’s University and York College in Pennsylvania. A standout midfielder, he was an All-Conference performer and All American Honorable Mention for the Capital Athletic Conference while at York.
The Sports Performance Academy is not short on coaches and trainers with top level success. Former NFL player Qadry Ismail is no stranger to The Arena Club nor to Baltimore sports fans. A two-sport All-American at Syracuse in track and football, Ismail, a wide receiver, led the Baltimore Ravens in catches, yards and touchdowns in 1999. In 2000-01 he was part of the Ravens first ever Super Bowl Championship.
Prior to heading to Syracuse, Ismail was a hurdler at Meyers High School (Pa.) and was named the #1 high school hurdler in the nation by Track and Field News and is a member of the Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
After his playing career, he has focused on broadcasting and coaching. He has been a head track coach and is Level 1 USATF certified and Trigger Point Myofascial Compression certified as well.
Another football standout on the staff is Kurt Rawlings. The younger Rawlings took over the starting quarterback position at the end of his freshman season at Yale. Since then, he rewrote the record books for passing at the Ivy League institution and was a two-time league champion. He was recognized as the Offensive Player of the Year, a Golden Helmet award winner and with an ESPN Helmet Sticker award. Both Keith and Kurt believe Kurt’s success can be attributed to being exposed to the training programs at The Arena Club at a young age and they were the difference in him being able to play and star at a high collegiate level.
Mark Bradley brings his expertise in nutrition to the staff and is an ISSA nutrition specialist. He is also an NSPA certified personal trainer and MORR Certified Sports Performance Coach. He has been a trainer since 2011 and one of his specialties is training ice hockey players.
Former Washington Redskins executive and 105.7 The Fan broadcaster Vinny Cerrato attested to Bradley’s abilities coaching his son: “Mark Bradley trained Charlie for four years, three or four days a week. Mark’s ability to teach Charlie specifically for [ice] hockey was impressive. The goals always were to gain speed, strength and explosiveness. The training was adjusted for in season and out of season. The confidence that Charlie gained was big also. Mark’s personality fit perfectly with Charlie,” Cerrato said. “If I were still a GM, I would hire Mark as an assistant strength coach.”
This impressive collection of quality Sports Performance Coaches will lead The Arena Club’s effort with the new and expanded programs that will make up the Sports Performance Academy. Many new training classes are scheduled to begin in early September. You can learn more about the Sports Performance Academy on The Arena Club website at thearenaclub.com or call for more information at 410-734-7300.