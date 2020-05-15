xml:space="preserve">
Lewis, Curry, Crawford selected to All-State basketball teams

By
The Aegis
May 15, 2020 9:54 AM
Fallston's Chantel Curry turns on the speed and sprints up the court past Bel Air's Emma Sanza during a game last season.
Three high school basketball players from Harford County have been named to the The Maryland Basketball Coaches Association All-State Team, released last week.

The players are Fallston girls Chantel Curry and Jillian Crawford and Havre de Grace boys player Marlon Lewis.

Lewis, a junior forward, is a boys third team selection among players from Class 1A-2A schools.

Lewis, a two-time All-Harford selection and an All-Metro second team pick this past Winter season, averaged 20.4 points and eight rebounds per game last season, while also recording his 1,000 career point.
Lewis added 37 blocked shots, but most impressively, was his ability to draw the charge, averaging at least three a game.

Fallston's Jillian Crawford tries to make a move around Harford Tech's Alexa Baldwin during a playoff game last season.
Curry and Crawford were also selected among players from 1A-2A schools. Both were All-Harford First Team selections last season.

Curry, a senior point guard, is a third team selection. Her season season included a 63 percent showing from the free throw, 325 points, 67 assists, 86 steals and 112 rebounds.

Crawford, a sophomore guard, is an honorable mention pick. Her season included a 64 percent showing for free throws, 298 points, 32 assists, 68 steals and 135 rebounds.

