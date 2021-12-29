xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

All Harford Cross Country 2021 | PHOTOS

Elizabeth Pickett (19:04.6) Bel Air High School, is 3rd at the Girls Class 3A - 2021 Maryland State Cross Country Championships, Saturday November 13, 2021 at Hereford High School.
(Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

All Harford Cross Country 2021 | PHOTOS

By
Dec 29, 2021
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Aegis 2021 All Harford Cross Country team.
(Matt Button)
All Harford cross country 2021
Elizabeth Pickett (19:04.6) Bel Air High School, is 3rd at the Girls Class 3A - 2021 Maryland State Cross Country Championships, Saturday November 13, 2021 at Hereford High School.
Elizabeth Pickett (19:04.6) Bel Air High School, is 3rd at the Girls Class 3A - 2021 Maryland State Cross Country Championships, Saturday November 13, 2021 at Hereford High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
All Harford cross country 2021
Lillian Alexander, Havre de Grace
Lillian Alexander, Havre de Grace (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
All Harford cross country 2021
Emily Atha, Fallston
Emily Atha, Fallston (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
All Harford cross country 2021
Andrew Brown, John Carroll
Andrew Brown, John Carroll (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
All Harford cross country 2021
Abigail Bond, Edgewood
Abigail Bond, Edgewood (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
All Harford cross country 2021
Ellie Basham, C. Milton Wright
Ellie Basham, C. Milton Wright (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
All Harford cross country 2021
Ryan Buddenbohn, Edgewood
Ryan Buddenbohn, Edgewood (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
All Harford cross country 2021
Daniel Cross, Bel Air
Daniel Cross, Bel Air (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
All Harford cross country 2021
Holden Cross, Aberdeen
Holden Cross, Aberdeen (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
All Harford cross country 2021
Quinn Daly, Fallston
Quinn Daly, Fallston (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
All Harford cross country 2021
Kalel Duncan, Aberdeen
Kalel Duncan, Aberdeen (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
All Harford cross country 2021
Emilie Hancock, Bel AIr
Emilie Hancock, Bel AIr (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
All Harford cross country 2021
Shane Ivy, Bel Air
Shane Ivy, Bel Air (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
All Harford cross country 2021
Bryce Knoll, Bel Air
Bryce Knoll, Bel Air (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
All Harford cross country 2021
Bryce Kohler, Fallston
Bryce Kohler, Fallston (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
All Harford cross country 2021
Morgan Loewe, Bel Air
Morgan Loewe, Bel Air (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
All Harford cross country 2021
Finley Lavin, North Harford
Finley Lavin, North Harford (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
All Harford cross country 2021
Elizabeth Pickett, Bel Air
Elizabeth Pickett, Bel Air (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
All Harford cross country 2021
Donovan Peyton, Aberdeen
Donovan Peyton, Aberdeen (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
All Harford cross country 2021
Morgan Perry, C. Milton Wright
Morgan Perry, C. Milton Wright (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
All Harford cross country 2021
Delaney Saulsbury, Edgewood
Delaney Saulsbury, Edgewood (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
All Harford cross country 2021
Sophia Skinner, C. Milton Wright
Sophia Skinner, C. Milton Wright (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
All Harford cross country 2021
John Saltysiak, Harford Tech
John Saltysiak, Harford Tech (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
All Harford cross country 2021
Ella Swayne, C. Milton Wright
Ella Swayne, C. Milton Wright (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
All Harford cross country 2021
Anna Thompson, Bel Air
Anna Thompson, Bel Air (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
All Harford cross country 2021
Ashton Tolson, C. Milton Wright
Ashton Tolson, C. Milton Wright (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
All Harford cross country 2021
Lauren Tooman, C. Milton Wright
Lauren Tooman, C. Milton Wright (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
All Harford cross country 2021
Daniel Wilson, Aberdeen
Daniel Wilson, Aberdeen (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
All Harford cross country 2021
Alex Xavier, Fallston
Alex Xavier, Fallston (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement