Patterson Mill's Madison Knight delivers a pitch during a 1A softball quarterfinal game at Patterson Mill High School in May. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

All Harford Softball team 2022 | PHOTOS

Jaydn Betters, Bel Air, Junior (submitted photo/Baltimore Sun Media)

Allie Book, Fallston, Senior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Brianna Botkin, John Carroll, Senior (submitted photo/Baltimore Sun Media)

Maddy Burns, Fallston, Sophomore (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Jillian Crawford, Fallston, Senior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Mykoela Getz, John Carroll, Junior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Caroline Hilyard, Bel Air, Senior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Ali Kirsch, Patterson Mill, Senior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Madison Knight, Patterson Mill, Senior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

MacKenzie Knight, Patterson Mill, Freshman (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Hayden Kobert, Harford Tech, Junior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Alayna LeVee, Bel Air, Senior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Tonya Marks, North Harford, Senior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Maggie Mullin, North Harford, Senior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Savannah Reedy, Patterson Mill, Freshman (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Lacey Swart, Harford Tech, Junior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Natiah Turner, Havre de Grace, Senior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

