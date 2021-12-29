xml:space="preserve">
All Harford Golf 2021 | PHOTOS

North Harford's Zach Wilcox hits an approach shot to the 3rd green during the final round of the MPSSAA Golf Championships at University of Maryland Golf Course on Wednesday.
(Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

By
Dec 29, 2021
The Aegis 2021 All Harford golf team.
(Matt Button)
MPSSAA Golf Championships
North Harford's Zach Wilcox hits an approach shot to the 3rd green during the final round of the MPSSAA Golf Championships at University of Maryland Golf Course on Wednesday.
All Harford Golf 2021
Ben Brzozowski, Havre de Grace
Ben Brzozowski, Havre de Grace (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
All Harford Golf 2021
Jack Geyer, C. Milton Wright
Jack Geyer, C. Milton Wright (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
All Harford Golf 2021
Trevor Heid, C. Milton Wright
Trevor Heid, C. Milton Wright (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
All Harford Golf 2021
Erica Honadel, Aberdeen
Erica Honadel, Aberdeen (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
All Harford Golf 2021
Brandon Palen, Patterson Mill
Brandon Palen, Patterson Mill (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
All Harford Golf 2021
Aurora Walters, Harford Tech
Aurora Walters, Harford Tech (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
All Harford Golf 2021
Zachary Wilcox, North Harford
Zachary Wilcox, North Harford (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
