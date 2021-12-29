xml:space="preserve">
All Harford Field Hockey 2021 | PHOTOS

Fallston's Savanna Henderson sends a shot toward the Harford Tech goal during the 1A North, Region II championship game Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Harford Tech.
(Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

By
Dec 29, 2021
The 2021 Aegis All Harford field hockey team
(Matt Button)
Fallston's Savanna Henderson sends a shot toward the Harford Tech goal during the 1A North, Region II championship game Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Harford Tech.
Fallston's Savanna Henderson sends a shot toward the Harford Tech goal during the 1A North, Region II championship game Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Harford Tech. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Annie Bennett, John Carroll
Annie Bennett, John Carroll (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Emma Campitelli, John Carroll
Emma Campitelli, John Carroll (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Macy Budke, Fallston
Macy Budke, Fallston (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Claire Burrows, C. Milton Wright
Claire Burrows, C. Milton Wright (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Erin Cowie, C. Milton Wright
Erin Cowie, C. Milton Wright (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Riley Cloude, Fallston
Riley Cloude, Fallston (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Riley Cushman, C. Milton Wright
Riley Cushman, C. Milton Wright (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Winslow DiPeso, C. Milton Wright
Winslow DiPeso, C. Milton Wright (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Paige Feick, Bel Air
Paige Feick, Bel Air (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Kendall Fortune, North Harford
Kendall Fortune, North Harford (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Savanna Henderson, Fallston
Savanna Henderson, Fallston (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Payden Knoll, Fallston
Payden Knoll, Fallston (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Lillian Kennedy-Butler, John Carroll
Lillian Kennedy-Butler, John Carroll (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Emma Huddler, Harford Tech
Emma Huddler, Harford Tech (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Annika Peterson, North Harford
Annika Peterson, North Harford (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Heather Reider, Harford Tech
Heather Reider, Harford Tech (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Jena Vanskiver, Fallston
Jena Vanskiver, Fallston (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Autumn Tagliaferri, North Harford
Autumn Tagliaferri, North Harford (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Caitlyn Weitzel, Fallston
Caitlyn Weitzel, Fallston (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
