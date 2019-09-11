Advertisement

Paula Moon shoots 38 to lead Patterson Mill to golf win

By
The Aegis |
Sep 10, 2019 | 10:55 PM
Paula Moon shoots 38 to lead Patterson Mill to golf win
Patterson Mill and C. Milton Wright golfers were in the win column Tuesday. (The Aegis file photo)

Sports results and box scores from Harford County games played Tuesday

Golf

Patterson Mill 198 (117), Bohemia Manor 239 (134), Edgewood (189) at Exton Golf Course

Advertisement

Huskie Paula Moon shoots 38 to lead all players.

PM-Paula Moon, 38; Brendan Donnelly, 39; John Harrison, 40; Mitchell Walz, 40; Sam Sapp, 41

BM-Jacob Hicken-Bailey, 41; Logan Fehlman, 44; Jack Goat, 49; Gannon Williams, 50; Jake Voghn, 55

[More Maryland news] Suspicious van filled with bins of fuel was found to be harmless after evacuations in downtown Baltimore »

E-Will Hunter, 58; Owen Hunter, 58; Kyle Porretti, 70

C. Milton Wright 235, Bel Air 236, Perryville 281 at Winters Run Golf Club

Mustangs edge Bobcats by one stroke

CMW-Connor Fantom, 40; Michael Cummings, 44; Tyler Mann, 48; Trevor Heid, 50; Riley Becker, 53

BA-Samuel Kim, 43; Josh Brethauer, 44; Josh Wood, 49; Bryce Utz, 50; Brandon Towle, 50

[More Maryland news] A Baltimore man was fined $500 for illegally dumping a package he never received. Here’s how it happened. »

P-Ronnie Kidd, 49; Teno Christifano, 50; Nick Lepore, 58; Marshall Edwards, 61, Dylan Whitney, 63

Field hockey

South Carroll 5, Patterson Mill 1

Patterson Mill slipped to 0-2

Goals: PM-Caroline Michaels; SC-Meghan Radford (2), Rachel Linn, Emma Seller, Morgan Collins

Assists: PM-Cassidy Ward; SC-Rachel Linn (3)

[More Maryland news] What we know, and what we don’t, about the van full of fuel that brought Baltimore to a standstill Monday »

Goalie saves: N/A

Advertisement
Girls volleyball

Harford Christian defeated Arlington Baptist, 3-0 (25-12, 25-9, 25-5)

Harford Christian defeated Arlington in straight sets to start their league season in win column.

HC stats: Emily Jeric, four aces, two kills; Abby Coomes, three aces, one kill, four assists; Mekenzie Olinger, three aces, five kills, one assist

Havre de Grace defeated Harford Tech, 3-0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-18)

[More Maryland news] Towson couple killed in plane crash near Florida Keys, officials say »

Warriors get second straight win

HT stats-Caitlyn Bobb, two aces, two kills, one block; Desiree Alampi, three kills; Carly Dorbert, two aces; Jada Maddox, one ace, two kills

Perryville defeated Patteron Mill, 3-1 (25-18, 25-19, 23-25, 25-15)

The Huskies are showing much improvement with each match up, taking a set from the Panthers after going down 0-2.

PM stats-Delaney Madsen, six kills, eight aces; Katie Keech, four kills, 12 digs; Meadow Santoriello, 21 assists, 11 digs

[More Maryland news] Towson University ranked, for the first time, among top national schools by U.S. News & World Report »

PV stats-Jordan Carr, 27 assists, four aces, two kills; Gracey Stevens, eight kills, two aces; Mandy Wagner, 10 aces, two kills; Ava McBride, three kills, four aces

C. Milton Wright defeated North Harford, 3-0 (25-12, 25-17, 25-15)

CMW stats-Joslyn Moore, five aces, five digs; Jayda Patterson, five aces; Bridget Walsh, two blocks

NH stats-Dani Becker, three kills, four blocks; Tonya Marks, 14 digs; Kendall Schubert, two kills, six blocks; Kierstyn McManus, two kills, six blocks; Emily Green, six blocks

Bel Air (2-0) defeated Bohemia Manor, 3-0 (1-1) (25-10, 25-8, 25-15)

BA stats-Maddie Reagan, five aces; Olivia Simon, four aces

Boys soccer

Aberdeen 6, Rising Sun 2

Eagles open season with two straight wins

Goals: A-Kodjo Mathieu Gaklo (4), Ryan Soughoy, Nathen Anthony

Assists: A-Ryan Soughoy (2), Kodjo Mathieu Gaklo, Ryan Dunning, Christopher Pappas

Goalie saves: A-Steven Sparks 9

Halftime: A 2-1

C. Milton Wright 0, Curley 0

Goalie saves: CMW-Hetrick 4; Curley-Denholm 4

Fallston 3, Manchester Valley 2 (2OT)

Will Mayo knocked in the match winner in with five minutes remaining in the second OT

Goals: F-Chase Adamiak, Drew Menges, Will Mayo

Assists: Cason Donahue

Goalie saves: Cason Donahue 9

Latest The Aegis Sports

Halftime: 1-1

Advertisement
Advertisement