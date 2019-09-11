Paula Moon shoots 38 to lead Patterson Mill to golf win

Sports results and box scores from Harford County games played Tuesday
Golf
Patterson Mill 198 (117), Bohemia Manor 239 (134), Edgewood (189) at Exton Golf Course
Huskie Paula Moon shoots 38 to lead all players.
PM-Paula Moon, 38; Brendan Donnelly, 39; John Harrison, 40; Mitchell Walz, 40; Sam Sapp, 41
BM-Jacob Hicken-Bailey, 41; Logan Fehlman, 44; Jack Goat, 49; Gannon Williams, 50; Jake Voghn, 55
E-Will Hunter, 58; Owen Hunter, 58; Kyle Porretti, 70
C. Milton Wright 235, Bel Air 236, Perryville 281 at Winters Run Golf Club
Mustangs edge Bobcats by one stroke
CMW-Connor Fantom, 40; Michael Cummings, 44; Tyler Mann, 48; Trevor Heid, 50; Riley Becker, 53
BA-Samuel Kim, 43; Josh Brethauer, 44; Josh Wood, 49; Bryce Utz, 50; Brandon Towle, 50
P-Ronnie Kidd, 49; Teno Christifano, 50; Nick Lepore, 58; Marshall Edwards, 61, Dylan Whitney, 63
Field hockey
South Carroll 5, Patterson Mill 1
Patterson Mill slipped to 0-2
Goals: PM-Caroline Michaels; SC-Meghan Radford (2), Rachel Linn, Emma Seller, Morgan Collins
Assists: PM-Cassidy Ward; SC-Rachel Linn (3)
Goalie saves: N/A
Girls volleyball
Harford Christian defeated Arlington Baptist, 3-0 (25-12, 25-9, 25-5)
Harford Christian defeated Arlington in straight sets to start their league season in win column.
HC stats: Emily Jeric, four aces, two kills; Abby Coomes, three aces, one kill, four assists; Mekenzie Olinger, three aces, five kills, one assist
Havre de Grace defeated Harford Tech, 3-0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-18)
Warriors get second straight win
HT stats-Caitlyn Bobb, two aces, two kills, one block; Desiree Alampi, three kills; Carly Dorbert, two aces; Jada Maddox, one ace, two kills
Perryville defeated Patteron Mill, 3-1 (25-18, 25-19, 23-25, 25-15)
The Huskies are showing much improvement with each match up, taking a set from the Panthers after going down 0-2.
PM stats-Delaney Madsen, six kills, eight aces; Katie Keech, four kills, 12 digs; Meadow Santoriello, 21 assists, 11 digs
PV stats-Jordan Carr, 27 assists, four aces, two kills; Gracey Stevens, eight kills, two aces; Mandy Wagner, 10 aces, two kills; Ava McBride, three kills, four aces
C. Milton Wright defeated North Harford, 3-0 (25-12, 25-17, 25-15)
CMW stats-Joslyn Moore, five aces, five digs; Jayda Patterson, five aces; Bridget Walsh, two blocks
NH stats-Dani Becker, three kills, four blocks; Tonya Marks, 14 digs; Kendall Schubert, two kills, six blocks; Kierstyn McManus, two kills, six blocks; Emily Green, six blocks
Bel Air (2-0) defeated Bohemia Manor, 3-0 (1-1) (25-10, 25-8, 25-15)
BA stats-Maddie Reagan, five aces; Olivia Simon, four aces
Boys soccer
Aberdeen 6, Rising Sun 2
Eagles open season with two straight wins
Goals: A-Kodjo Mathieu Gaklo (4), Ryan Soughoy, Nathen Anthony
Assists: A-Ryan Soughoy (2), Kodjo Mathieu Gaklo, Ryan Dunning, Christopher Pappas
Goalie saves: A-Steven Sparks 9
Halftime: A 2-1
C. Milton Wright 0, Curley 0
Goalie saves: CMW-Hetrick 4; Curley-Denholm 4
Fallston 3, Manchester Valley 2 (2OT)
Will Mayo knocked in the match winner in with five minutes remaining in the second OT
Goals: F-Chase Adamiak, Drew Menges, Will Mayo
Assists: Cason Donahue
Goalie saves: Cason Donahue 9
Halftime: 1-1