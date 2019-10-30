xml:space="preserve">
C. Milton Wright's Katie Roszko moves in to make the kick on the loose ball during Tuesday afternoon's regional championship match against Bel Air at C. Milton Wright. Roszko scored the game's lone goal.
C. Milton Wright's Katie Roszko moves in to make the kick on the loose ball during Tuesday afternoon's regional championship match against Bel Air at C. Milton Wright. Roszko scored the game's lone goal. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Tuesday results from boys and girls region soccer championship games involving Harford County teams.

Girls soccer

Class 1A North Region II-Patterson Mill 2, Havre de Grace 0

Advertisement

Huskies win fifth straight region title

Goals: PM-Taylor Shultz, Madison Dawson

Assists: PM-Naomi Rich

[More Maryland news] ‘Scary Mr. Craig’s house’ draws hundreds to Forest Hill neighborhood on Halloween »

Goalie saves: PM-McKenzie Milstead 3

Class 2A East Region I-Rising Sun 3, Fallston 2 (4-3 in PK’s)

Cougars streak of five straight region titles snapped

Goals: Fall-Logan Ward 2, Katherine King, Kennedy Mendoza, Tori Nilles; RS-Allison Borchardt, Abigail Backert, Katelyn Willis, Samantha Berg, Alayna Eyman, Paige Mackie

Assists: N/A

[More Maryland news] At Columbia’s first movie theaters, famous musicians were known to catch an afternoon flick »

Goalie saves: Fall-Jillian Crawford 7; RS-Rebekah Culver 11

Halftime: 1-1

Class 3A North Region II-C. Milton Wright 1, Bel Air 0

Mustangs beat Bobcats 1-0 for second straight year

Goals: CMW-Katie Roszko

[More Maryland news] In second redistricting work session, Howard school board addresses high schools »

Assists: CMW-Sarah Bays

Advertisement

Goalie saves: CMW-Hannah Piquett 5

Halftime: 0-0

Boys soccer

Class 2A East Region I-North Harford 4, Harford Tech 0

Hawks win fifth region title and first since 2012

[More Maryland news] Maryland cancels Thanksgiving break for Bay Bridge work, shifts to 24/7 schedule but can’t say if it will speed two-year project »

Goals: NH-Cameron LaPlante, Matt Biederman, HT own goal, Frank Kemajou

Assists: N/A

Goalie saves: NH-Mill Heinze and Gavin Barker 9

Halftime: 1-0 NH

Class 1A North Region I-Patterson Mill 2, Pikesville 1

[More Maryland news] Wilde Lake girls soccer beats River Hill in region championship »

Huskies win fifth consecutive region title.

Goals: PM-Alair Lewis, Ethan Shultz; P-N/A

Assists: PM-Eric Neutzling, Christian Shertzer

Goalie saves: PM-Ian Sauer 4

Class 3A North Region II-C. Milton Wright 3, Patapsco 0

Mustangs still alive in run for third straight 3A state title

Goals: CMW-Ethan Dolezal 2, Nick Dunstan-Maiese

Assists: CMW-Grayson Hichkad, Derek McCrickard, Jake Kegley

Latest The Aegis Sports

Goalie saves: CMW-Zach Hetrick 1

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement