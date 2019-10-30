Tuesday results from boys and girls region soccer championship games involving Harford County teams.
Girls soccer
Class 1A North Region II-Patterson Mill 2, Havre de Grace 0
Huskies win fifth straight region title
Goals: PM-Taylor Shultz, Madison Dawson
Assists: PM-Naomi Rich
Goalie saves: PM-McKenzie Milstead 3
Class 2A East Region I-Rising Sun 3, Fallston 2 (4-3 in PK’s)
Cougars streak of five straight region titles snapped
Goals: Fall-Logan Ward 2, Katherine King, Kennedy Mendoza, Tori Nilles; RS-Allison Borchardt, Abigail Backert, Katelyn Willis, Samantha Berg, Alayna Eyman, Paige Mackie
Assists: N/A
Goalie saves: Fall-Jillian Crawford 7; RS-Rebekah Culver 11
Halftime: 1-1
Class 3A North Region II-C. Milton Wright 1, Bel Air 0
Mustangs beat Bobcats 1-0 for second straight year
Goals: CMW-Katie Roszko
Assists: CMW-Sarah Bays
Goalie saves: CMW-Hannah Piquett 5
Halftime: 0-0
Boys soccer
Class 2A East Region I-North Harford 4, Harford Tech 0
Hawks win fifth region title and first since 2012
Goals: NH-Cameron LaPlante, Matt Biederman, HT own goal, Frank Kemajou
Assists: N/A
Goalie saves: NH-Mill Heinze and Gavin Barker 9
Halftime: 1-0 NH
Class 1A North Region I-Patterson Mill 2, Pikesville 1
Huskies win fifth consecutive region title.
Goals: PM-Alair Lewis, Ethan Shultz; P-N/A
Assists: PM-Eric Neutzling, Christian Shertzer
Goalie saves: PM-Ian Sauer 4
Class 3A North Region II-C. Milton Wright 3, Patapsco 0
Mustangs still alive in run for third straight 3A state title
Goals: CMW-Ethan Dolezal 2, Nick Dunstan-Maiese
Assists: CMW-Grayson Hichkad, Derek McCrickard, Jake Kegley
Goalie saves: CMW-Zach Hetrick 1