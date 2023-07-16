Aberdeen state champion Lia Melvin named The Aegis 2023 Tennis Player of the Year

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Aberdeen's Lia Melvin poses after winning the Class 3A girls singles state championship. She is The Aegis 2023 Tennis Player of the Year. (Courtesy Jason Connors)

Prior to her senior season at Aberdeen, Lia Melvin was a fixture on the United States Tennis Association and Universal Tennis Ratings circuits, but she didn’t have the opportunity to take the court for her school.

After a strong recruiting pitch from her friends, combined with her schedule easing up, Melvin joined the Eagles this spring.

“I already got into college for tennis and my training schedule eased up,” she said. “I always wanted to play high school tennis since freshman year but didn’t have enough time.”

If she was only getting one chance at playing high school tennis, she made sure she made the most of it.

Melvin won the Class 3A state girls singles championship and earned the title of The Aegis 2023 Tennis Player of the Year.

“I really didn’t know what to expect coming into the season because it was my first time playing high school tennis on a team,” she said. “I really had no expectations. I was just there to have a good time and be with my friends from the team.”

She says she played in five or six regular-season matches and won them all. She added three victories each at the divisional, regional and state tournaments to finish her one year of high school tennis undefeated.

Her state championship match, though, was a battle. Lining up again Reservoir’s Kiersten Tambe, Melvin dropped the opening set.

“I went into the match feeling a little bit nervous because Kiersten and I play together and I absolutely adore her,” Melvin said. “So I didn’t want it to affect our dynamics off the court.”

Melvin rallied, winning the second set and the third set tiebreaker for a 2-6, 6-1, 10-7 victory.

“I came into the match hoping and feeling I would win,” Melvin said. “After the first set, it was kind of a bummer, but I pulled myself back together. I felt pretty good about my chances after the second set.”

Melvin started playing tennis at age 7, and started playing seriously at 10, though it wasn’t on her own volition.

“I didn’t have a choice, my mother put me in it,” Melvin said laughing. “I’m glad she did though.”

She played with her twin sister, Nola, who Lia said was even better than her, though didn’t enjoy it as much. Lia meanwhile found a love in the game. That love is carrying her to Johns Hopkins next year where she’ll join a Blue Jays program she feels is on the rise.

“I had talked with a variety of coaches from DI, DII, DIII schools, and I kind of knew what I was looking for,” she said. “I was looking for a program that not only prioritized the sport, of course, but also academics and the mental health of the players. The coach was so lovely and so understanding. He won Wilson’s Coach of the Year. He came in a year and a half ago and I can already see he’s changing the program.”

She feels the Aberdeen program is in a good spot moving forward. Teammate Jason D’Silva will be a state contender next year and Melvin feels there is talent coming up.

" I know Jason’s a very good player, he’s a rising junior and he definitely has a chance to win states in upcoming year,” Melvin said. “I think [her championship] gave everyone a boost that they needed, especially some of my friends that came and watched and are still on the team.”

All-Area first team

Alexa Benedict, Patterson Mill, senior

Benedict won the 1A North Region I girls singles championship, losing just seven combined games in three regional matches.

Frances Ceballos, C. Milton Wright, senior

Ceballos was 12-2 as the Mustangs top girls singles player this season. She was the 2A East Region I champion and a state quarterfinalist.

Caroline Galant, C. Milton Wright, junior

Galant was 13-1 at No. 2 girls singles for the Mustangs. She teamed with Chase Medinger at mixed doubles in the postseason and finished third in 2A.

Kaylee Mills, Fallston, senior

Mills teamed with Lara Tran at girls doubles in the postseason. The duo won the 1A North Region I championship and finished as state runner-up.

Jamie Tran, Bel Air, junior

Tran was the Bobcats’ No. 1 singles player in the regular season, compiling an 8-3 record. She was county and regional mixed doubles champion.

Lara Tran, Fallston, senior

Tran teamed with Kaylee Mills at girls doubles in the postseason. The duo won the 1A North Region I championship and finished as state runner-up.

Jason D’Silva, Aberdeen, sophomore

D’Silva completed his second straight undefeated regular season. He won a 3A North Region II championship and suffered his only loss of the year in the state quarterfinals.

Ethan Luu - Harford Tech, senior

After a 12-1 singles record in the regular season, Luu teamed with Brandon Nguyen to play doubles in the postseason and the duo won the 1A state championship.

Aryan Mattaparthi, Bel Air, sophomore

Mattaparthi was county and 3A North Region II doubles champion with Jamie Tran. He also went 4-4 at first boys singles.

Xavier Moaddel, C. MIlton Wright, sophomore

Moaddel was 13-1 as the Mustangs’ second boys singles player. He was a 2A state runner-up in boys doubles with Deron Zhu.

Brandon Nguyen, Harford Tech

Brandon Nguyen, Harford Tech, sophomore

Nguyen was a 1A state champion at boys doubles with Ethan Luu. Combined to go 12-1 in No. 1 and No. 2 boys singles in the regular season.

Deron Zhu, C. Milton Wright, senior

Zhu was the top singles player for the Mustangs, going 12-2 in the regular season. He was 2A state runner-up in boys doubles with Xavier Moaddel.

All-Area second team

Sydney Kennedy, Bel Air, sophomore

Molly Martin, Havre de Grace, senior

Adeline Murray, Havre de Grace, senior

Divya Somuri, Bel Air, senior

Emily Swenson, Harford Tech, sophomore

Ryan Hoy, Harford Tech, junior

Chase Medinger, C. Milton Wright, senior

Joshua Marucci, Harford Tech, junior

Logan Mezzatesta, John Carroll, senior

Nick Scopelliti, Havre de Grace, junior

Brunson VanNoy, Perryville, junior