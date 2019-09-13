Advertisement

Golfers lead Thursday’s Harford County sports action

The Aegis |
Sep 12, 2019 | 10:38 PM

Results and stats from Harford County teams in games played Thursday

Golf

Patterson Mill 217, Fallston 218, North East 285 at

Huskies edge Cougars; Creery, Moon lead scoring. “Good back and forth match. Came down to the last player for each team to decide outcome,” Fallston coach Steve Mull said.

Fallston-William Creery 37, Michael Corona 39, Sophia Fellner 46, Marin Moore 46, Jack Emmett 49

Patterson Mill-Mitchell Waltz 40, Paula Moon 40, Brandon Palen 43, John Harrison 45, Sam Sapp 49

North East-Matt Wallace 47, Matt Kozemchak 48, Lance Richardson 58, Ethan Moyers 64, Noah Slayman 68

North Harford 217, Bel Air 226, C Milton Wright 228 at Geneva Farm Golf Course

Hawks knock off both Bel Air and CMW; Mustang Michael Cummings shoots low score of 39

North Harford-Austin Bach 41, Aaron Bach 41, Zach Wilcox 42, Jake Gay 46, John Manzari 47

Bel Air-Josh Brethauer 42, Samuel Kim, 45, Josh Wood 45, Bryce Butz 46, Dylan McQuarrie 48

CMW-Michael Cummings 39, Connor Fantom 41, Trevor Heid 45, Austin Comeaux 51, Tyler Mann 52

Aberdeen 241, Perryville 251, Rising Sun 258, Tome 286, Joppatowne 213 (3 players) at Furnace Bay Golf Course

Aberdeen-Erica Honadel 45, Cameron Hobbs 48, Peter Ridolfi 46, John Byers 54, Alex Ridolfi 48

Perryville-Ronnie Kidd 55, Nick Lepore 47, Teno Christofano 48, Dylan Whitney 46, Marshall Edwards 55

Rising Sun-Chuckie Martin 47, Ben Graybeal 51, Tyler Hough 53, Timmy Dobrowlski 53, Kadin Snyder 54

Tome-Lance Wonder 53, Loch Williams 56, Mark LoPresto 56, Joe Grapes 62, Ben Sekowski 59

Joppatowne-Nyani Hawkins 70, Ram Kah 71, Alpha Manabat 72

Girls volleyball

North East defeated North Harford 3-2. (25-16, 12-25, 20-25, 25-15, 15-12)

Indians win final two sets to upend Hawks

NH stats-Kierstyn McManus, 6 kills, 3 blocks, 17 digs, 2 aces; Kendall Schubert, 5 kills, 3 blocks, 3 aces; Dani Becker, 5 kills, 2 blocks, 22 digs, 1 ace

Bo Manor defeated Harford Tech 3-0 (25-13, 25-16, 25-22)

Cobras fall to 0-2

HT stats-Victoria Rambo, 2 aces, 1 kill, 2 blocks; Caitlyn Bobb, 2 aces, 1 kill

Fallston defeated C Milton Wright 3-0 (25-16, 25-23, 25-17)

CMW stats-Brooke Naugle, 15 kills; Libby Gross, 15 assists; Bridget Walsh, 3 blocks

Fallston stats-N/A

Harford Christian School defeated Calvary Baptist Church Academy 3-0 (25-23, 25-22, 25-14)

After grinding out the first two sets, Harford Christian pulled away in the third to win in straight sets and improve to 2-0 on the season.

HCS stats: Emily Jeric, 7 aces, 3 kills; Mekenzie Olinger, 4 aces, 6 kills; Hannah Purdy, 5 aces, 3 kills

Patterson Mill defeated Havre de Grace 3-1 (25-18, 26-24, 20-25, 25-17)

The Huskies came out on top with solid performances from all team members, led by senior Katie Keech with 11 kills and 6 aces.

PM stats-Katie Keech, 11 kills, 6 aces; Meadow Santoriello, 5 aces, 34 assists; Katerina Lomis, 4 aces, 4 assists

HdG stats-N/A

Girls soccer

Mercy 2, John Carroll 1

The Patriots are 2-1

Goals: JC-Ella Steck; M-Payton Schenning, Sydney Feiler

Assists: JC-Juls Smith; M-Alex Jankowski, Palina Jordan

Halftime: Mercy 2-0

Kenwood 4, Havre de Grace 0

Warriors slip to 1-1

Goals: N/A

Assists: N/A

Goalie saves: HdG-Jaida George 7

Halftime: Kenwood 1-0

Field hockey

Bel Air 2, North Harford 1

Bobcats score two first half goals and then hold on for win

Goals: BA-Maddie Conroy, Peyton Hale; NH-Maddie Weber

Assists: BA-Ali Chmielewski

Halftime: Bel Air 2-0

Boys soccer

C. Milton Wright 2, South Carroll 1

Mustangs score two second half goals to improve to 2-1-1

Goals: CMW-Nick Dunstan-Maiese, Grayson Hichkad; SC-Daniel Caparotti

Assists: CMW-Grayson Hichkad, Ethan Dolezal; SC-N/A

Goalie saves: CMW-Zach Hetrick 3, Carter Kinch 1; SC- 6

Halftime: SC 1-0

