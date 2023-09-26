The Aegis high school sports stat leaders for Harford County and the surrounding area (Sept. 26)

Here are the area standings and top goal scorers in girls and boys soccer and field hockey as of Monday.
Girls soccer
Goal leaders
1. Sarah Murrell (P), 7
2. Alayna Williams (F), 6
3. Gianna Dawson (BA), 5
T4. Pieper McCue (JC), 3
T4. Mina Stevens (JC), 3
T4. Nevaeh Vick (E), 3
T7. 16 players tied with 2
Assist leaders
1. Sarah Farally (F), 6
T2. Kiera Loewe (BA), 3
T2. Delainey Proctor (CMW), 3
T2. Alayna Williams (F), 3
T5. Lily Annunziato (E), 2
T5. Allison Brown (BA), 2
T5. Gianna Dawson (BA), 2
T5. Aubrey Heise (NH), 2
T5. Ally Mace (BA), 2
T5. Brooklynn Myers (P), 2
T5. Hayden Price (PM), 2
Boys soccer
Goal leaders
T1. Kai Gibson (PM), 5
T1. David Sabillon (E), 5
T3. Sam Dragunas (CMW), 4
T3. Matt Luk (CMW), 4
T5. Josh Petty (JC), 3
T5. Quinn Van Pee (JC), 3
T5. Vinnie Wysong (PM), 3
T8. Sean Babiak (NH), 2
T8. Cooper O’Dell (NH), 2
T8. JP Pickard (PM), 2
T8. Christian Rugel (JC), 2
T8. Zach Stromberger (F), 2
T8. Santiago Taboada (NH), 2
Assist leaders
T1. Diego Peralta (PM), 4
T1. Leo Pappas (PM), 4
T1. Vinnie Wysong (PM), 4
T4. Sebastian Ayala (E), 2
T4. Dontai Collins (E), 2
T4. Galen Klisiewecz (BA), 2
T4. Cole Schultz (NH), 2
T8. 19 players tied with 1
Field hockey
Goal leaders
T1. Paige Feick (BA), 4
T1. Ava Lopano (PM), 4
T3. Gwen Bates (PM), 3
T3. Payton Chase (PM), 3
T3. Mollie Fialcowitz (NH), 3
T3. Izzy Hendricks (NH), 3
T3. Lizzie Hunter (HT), 3
T3. Victoria Klipner (HT), 3
T3. Jordan Strang (HT), 3
T3. Maddie Tunney (PM), 3
