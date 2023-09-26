The Aegis high school sports stat leaders for Harford County and the surrounding area (Sept. 26)

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here are the area standings and top goal scorers in girls and boys soccer and field hockey as of Monday.

Girls soccer

Goal leaders

1. Sarah Murrell (P), 7

2. Alayna Williams (F), 6

3. Gianna Dawson (BA), 5

T4. Pieper McCue (JC), 3

T4. Mina Stevens (JC), 3

T4. Nevaeh Vick (E), 3

T7. 16 players tied with 2

Assist leaders

1. Sarah Farally (F), 6

T2. Kiera Loewe (BA), 3

T2. Delainey Proctor (CMW), 3

T2. Alayna Williams (F), 3

T5. Lily Annunziato (E), 2

T5. Allison Brown (BA), 2

T5. Gianna Dawson (BA), 2

T5. Aubrey Heise (NH), 2

T5. Ally Mace (BA), 2

T5. Brooklynn Myers (P), 2

T5. Hayden Price (PM), 2

Boys soccer

Goal leaders

T1. Kai Gibson (PM), 5

T1. David Sabillon (E), 5

T3. Sam Dragunas (CMW), 4

T3. Matt Luk (CMW), 4

T5. Josh Petty (JC), 3

T5. Quinn Van Pee (JC), 3

T5. Vinnie Wysong (PM), 3

T8. Sean Babiak (NH), 2

T8. Cooper O’Dell (NH), 2

T8. JP Pickard (PM), 2

T8. Christian Rugel (JC), 2

T8. Zach Stromberger (F), 2

T8. Santiago Taboada (NH), 2

Assist leaders

T1. Diego Peralta (PM), 4

T1. Leo Pappas (PM), 4

T1. Vinnie Wysong (PM), 4

T4. Sebastian Ayala (E), 2

T4. Dontai Collins (E), 2

T4. Galen Klisiewecz (BA), 2

T4. Cole Schultz (NH), 2

T8. 19 players tied with 1

Field hockey

Goal leaders

T1. Paige Feick (BA), 4

T1. Ava Lopano (PM), 4

T3. Gwen Bates (PM), 3

T3. Payton Chase (PM), 3

T3. Mollie Fialcowitz (NH), 3

T3. Izzy Hendricks (NH), 3

T3. Lizzie Hunter (HT), 3

T3. Victoria Klipner (HT), 3

T3. Jordan Strang (HT), 3

T3. Maddie Tunney (PM), 3

Editor’s note: Stats are compiled from all game reports submitted to the Carroll County Times. With any errors or omissions, email tdashiell@baltsun.com or amaluso@baltsun.com.