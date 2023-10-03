The Aegis high school sports stat leaders for Harford County and the surrounding area (Oct. 3)

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here are the area standings and top goal scorers in girls and boys soccer and field hockey as of Monday.

Girls soccer

Goal leaders

1. Sarah Murrell (P), 13

T2. Gianna Dawson (BA), 6

T2. Alayna Williams (F), 6

T4. Cali Friedel (JC), 3

T4. Ally Mace (BA), 3

T4. Pieper McCue (JC), 3

T4. Naimah Saccoh (JC), 3

T4. Mina Stevens (JC), 3

T4. Nevaeh Vick (E), 3

T10. 16 players tied with 2

Assist leaders

1. Sarah Farally (F), 6

T2. Kiera Loewe (BA), 3

T2. Sarah Murrell (P), 3

T2. Brooklynn Myers (P), 3

T2. Delainey Proctor (CMW), 3

T2. Alayna Williams (F), 3

T7. Lily Annunziato (E), 2

T7. Allison Brown (BA), 2

T7. Gianna Dawson (BA), 2

T7. Addison Harmel (PM), 2

T7. Aubrey Heise (NH), 2

T7. Ally Mace (BA), 2

T7. Brooklynn Myers (P), 2

T7. Hayden Price (PM), 2

Boys soccer

Goal leaders

T1. Kai Gibson (PM), 7

T1. David Sabillon (E), 7

T1. Matt Luk (CMW), 7

T4. Sam Dragunas (CMW), 5

T4. Quinn Van Pee (JC), 5

T6. Matt Dietz (PM), 4

T6. Diego Peralta (PM), 4

T6. Vinnie Wysong (PM), 4

T9. 7 players tied with 3

Assist leaders

1. Diego Peralta (PM), 8

2. Leo Pappas (PM), 5

3. Vinnie Wysong (PM), 4

T4. Sebastian Ayala (E), 3

T4. Ryan Blair (F), 3

T4. Tyler Kenney (A), 3

T4. Josh Petty (JC), 3

T8. 9 players tied with 2

Field hockey

Goal leaders

T1. Gwen Bates (PM), 6

T1. Paige Feick (BA), 6

T3. Ava Lopano (PM), 5

T3. Annie Minoligio (JC), 5

T3. Jordan Strang (HT), 5

T6. Sadie Atkinson (HT), 4

T6. Payton Chase (PM), 4

T6. Victoria Klipner (HT), 4

T9. 7 players tied with 3

Editor’s note: Stats are compiled from all game reports submitted to the Carroll County Times. With any errors or omissions, email tdashiell@baltsun.com or amaluso@baltsun.com.