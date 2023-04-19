Harford Tech’s Winter Evans finds her love for track, named The Aegis 2022-23 girls indoor track and field Athlete of the Year

Harford Tech's Winter Evans won the Class 2A Central Region championship in the 55 hurdles and was second in the high jump. She finished seventh and sixth, respectively, in those events at states. For her accomplishments, Evans is The Aegis 2022-23 indoor track and field girls Athlete of the Year. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Harford Tech sophomore Winter Evans isn’t shy about saying how she feels about track and field.

“I love the friendly competition, I love the work,” Evans said. “It gives me something to do. Gives me a motivation. I just love track, honestly.”

But a year ago when she first started the sport, she wouldn’t believe her own words.

“It was actually a surprise,” she said. “People kept telling me to do it; I didn’t really want to do it. I just thought it was all running and I’d hate it, but I actually found a love for it.”

That love carried Evans to a lot of success in her first indoor season. She won the Class 2A Central Region championship in the 55 hurdles and was second in the high jump. She finished seventh and sixth, respectively, in those events at states.

For her accomplishments, Evans is The Aegis 2022-23 indoor track and field girls Athlete of the Year.

“I just went to as many practices as I could,” she said. “I tried to put my all into practices. It took a some time to really make sure I had everything together. But overall, it was just a good season.”

Evans started doing track last spring in outdoor season. At the time she didn’t even know she could try out multiple events. But her coaches helped set her up for success.

“I just wanted to high jump when I first tried out,” she said.”I thought you could ony do one event, so I thought, ‘High jump, that’s the one for me.’ Then my coach pulled me to the side and said, ‘Come do hurdles.’ I didn’t want to do it at first, but I got good at it. Eventually I found the love for it.”

Since that first foray into the sport, Evans has seen her progression.

“I feel like I progressed a lot fro where I was last year,” she said. “If I keep working as hard as I do, keep putting in my all at practices, I can keep moving my times up.”

Her and her teammates benefited from the lessening of pandemic restrictions and the increasing opportunities for indoor track, although for Harford County schools, that still meant quite a bit of travel.

It opened more opportunities for meets. The bigger meets, there was more competition from around Howard County and other areas. It gave us more of an opportunity to do better and thrive,” she said. “We only had about five meets this season and a lot of them were out of state. We had to go to D.C., [Prince George’s] County, Pennsylvania. There was a lot of traveling.”

She is back running outdoor track for the Cobras. She won the 100 hurdles, high jump and triple jump at a pair of county tri-meets. She set a personal record 16.02 seconds in the 100 hurdles while taking fourth this past weekend at the prestigious Park Invite at Severna Park.

“I’m tying to get my times better,” she said. “I’m working on my hurdle form to eventually be able to run my goals, which would be a 13. I’m getting pretty close now, but I still need some work.”

All-County first team

Emily Atha, Fallston, Senior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Emily Atha, Fallston, senior

She led the UCBAC in both the 1,600 (5:27.12) and 800 (2:27.32) this indoor season. She placed fifth in the 2A Central Region and fifth in the state meet.

Ellie Bassham, C. Milton Wright, Junior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Ellie Bassham, C. Milton Wright, junior

In the 3A Central Region meet, she won the 1600, then placed third in the 800. In state meet, she set personal bests of 2:32.41 in the 800 and1600 in 5:33.63, placing ninth in both races.

Madisyn Bobb, Harford Tech, Sophomore (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Madisyn Bobb, Harford Tech, sophomore

She had the fastest time in the UCBAC in three events, the 55-, 300-, and 400-meter dashes. She won the 300 in 42.72 seconds in the Warrior Invitational, and she placed fourth in the 2A Central Region meet in the 55.

Gianna Dawson, Bel Air, Junior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Gianna Dawson, Bel Air, sophomore

In the regional meet, she won the 800 and was the runner-up in the 500. She placed fourth in the 3A state meet in 1:19.26, bettering the school record by nearly five seconds.

Isabel DeVos, Harford Tech, Sophomore (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Isabel DeVos, Harford Tech, sophomore

She twice dipped under 12 minutes in the 3,200 this season. Her best performance, 11:54.83, came in the 2A state meet, where she placed fifth. She was also fifth in the regional meet.

Caroline Kozera, John Carroll, senior

In the 55-meter hurdles, she went undefeated in five meets of the IAAM, including the B Conference Championship. Her best time in the event was 9.24 seconds, which ranks third on the school’s all-time 55-meter-hurdle list.

Cammille Miller, Bel Air, Sophomore (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Cammille Miller, Bel Air, sophomore

She improved steadily throughout the season to win the 3200 in the 3A Central region meet in 12:18.84 in the Baltimore Armory. In the 800, she had a best time of 2:32.53.

Gabi Murphy, Fallston, Freshman (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Gabi Murphy, Fallston, freshman

She had the fastest 3,200-meter time in the UCBAC, 11:43.63, which she ran in winning the 2A Central Region meet in the Baltimore Armory. She placed eighth in the state meet in 12:11.73.

Anna O'Leary, North Harford, Junior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Anna O’Leary, North Harford, junior

In the shotput, she won the 2A Central Regional Championship and placed eighth in the state meet. Her best mark of the season was 31-3 1/2, which bettered the indoor school record by two feet.

Korynn Sims, North Harford, Junior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Korynn Sims, North Harford, junior

She cleared 9 feet in the pole vault in the 2A state meet to place sixth. That vault moved her up to no. 2 on North Harford’s all-time pole vault list. In the 2A Central Region championship, she placed second in the pole vault and sixth in the 55 hurdles.

Ella Swayne, C. Milton Wright, Senior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Ella Swayne, C. Milton Wright, senior

Concentrating on the 3,200 all season, she placed second in the regional meet and seventh in the state meet, the latter in a personal best of 11:54.68. In her first meet of the season, she finished seventh in the Howard County Winter Festival in 12:02.06.

Brielle Whitworth, Edgewood, Sophomore (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Brielle Whitworth, Edgewood, sophomore

In the 3A Central Region meet, she anchored the 4x800 relay to victory, the only win by a Harford relay team in the regionals. In the state meet, she placed seventh in the 800 in 2:28.64, the second-best time in the UCBAC this season.