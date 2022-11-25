Fallston graduate Baranoski finishes as runner-up at NJCAA Division II cross country nationals

Kevin Baranoski of Fallston capped a stellar season of cross country by earning All-America honors in the recent National Junior College Athletic Association Division II National Championships.

Competing on an 8K course of rolling hills and pine forests on Nov. 12 in Tallahassee, Florida,25 minutes, 27 seconds, finishing just two seconds behind winner Yotuel Garcia of Mesa (Ariz.) Community College. The runner-up finish came two months after the unheralded Harford Tech alumnus captured wins in his first two races as a freshman at CCBC Essex.

In the national meet, he led CCBC Essex to 13th place among 28 junior college teams. Giles Daly of Fallston was the No. 2 finisher for Essex, placing 51st in 28:09. Braden Berkey ran 29:52; Denis Njoroge, 31:02; Isaiah Halley, 31:10; and Samuel Smith, 33:35. There were 219 finishers.

Three days later, Baranoski ran his final race of the fall in Tallahassee, finishing 12th in the NJCAA Half-Marathon Championship in 1:09:53. Aspel Kiprob of Iowa Central Community College led the field of 131 finishers in 1:07:12.

“Kevin had an incredibly successful season,” said CCBC Essex coach Noah Hutton. “More than just individual accolades, he tried his best to motivate and encourage teammates to bring their training to another level. He was the spark that allowed us to beat Hagerstown Community College, long dominant in Maryland JUCO, and finish 13th in the nation as a team.”

In other cross country finales, Alyssa Santoro (North Harford) was the top finisher for the Salisbury University women in the NCAA Division III Mid-Atlantic Region Championships on Nov.12 at Susquehanna University. She placed 61st among 209 runners in 23:56 (6K).

Shannon Dooley (Harford Tech) finished 27th among 162 runners in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional on Nov.12 in Mansfield, Pennsylvania. He completed a 9.5K course in 30:30 as the number-three finisher for the Slippery Rock University team, which placed sixth among 23 teams.

Andrew Brown, a senior at John Carroll School, finished second in the varsity large school division of the Maryland Private School Championship race, a 5K, on Nov. 13 at Georgetown Prep in North Bethesda. He ran 17:08.

Bryce Knoll, who as a junior last year was seventh in the UCBAC Cross Country Championships for Bel Air’s winning team, was notably absent this fall when Bel Air won again. He is in Germany, spending his senior year as an exchange student, and he is continuing to run. In the Baden Half Marathon in September, he finished 13th overall and second in his age group in 1:19:39. He plans to run the London Half Marathon in the spring.