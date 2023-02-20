Dulaney senior Addie Erdman’s forward thinking helps balance ice hockey and flight training

Addie Erdman is always thinking a few steps ahead.

She calls it the only transferable skill between the two interests that dominate her schedule.

“You have to be quick on your feet and think about everything before you do it,” said Erdman, a senior at Dulaney. “I definitely learned that through ice hockey, but in flight training, that’s a huge asset.”

Erdman is a standout on the North Eastern girls ice hockey team that is going after another state championship next week. All the while, she’s working toward obtaining a pilots license.

When it comes to the two, hockey came first. Addie laced up skates a year after her identical twin sister, Alex, started playing on a whim in fifth grade. Addie watched from behind the glass and thought, “If I can have that much fun too, I’d love to play.”

Soon after, another passion began to take flight.

“I really liked airplanes since I was little,” Addie said. “In elementary school, my grandparents took me to the Intrepid Aircraft Carrier [on the Hudson River in New York] and I saw the SR-71 Blackbird, the stealth jet. I remember just standing there thinking it was the coolest thing ever.”

But her interest in flying took a backseat once hockey became a prominent part of her life. It dominated the family’s schedule as Addie and Alex — who play defender and goalie, respectively — became more competitive.

Addie Erdman is a defenseman for the North Eastern girls hockey team that competes in the Maryland Student Hockey League. (Liam Harmon )

They cut their teeth learning the sport with The Baltimore Stars, a local Baltimore Youth Hockey Club. Many of the girls Addie and Alex started playing with still share the ice for the national-level club, 19U AA Philadelphia Little Flyers.

Their freshmen year, they joined team North Eastern in the Maryland Student Hockey League, a girls hockey league designed to give opportunities to athletes from public schools in different regions of the state. North Eastern is a team made up of girls from Harford and Baltimore counties. The sisters will have a chance to three-peat as MSHL champions when they face Monocacy Valley in the league championship game Feb. 24.

Addie’s father, Ron, likened her to a quarterback on the ice. He said she has an imposing presence with a keen sense for reading what’s in front of her.

Addie’s flying instructor drills a similar mindset. As he puts it, “you have to stay ahead of the airplane.”

“Playing hockey, I already have that drilled into my brain by all the coaches I’ve had,” she said. “Knowing what’s coming next before making my move is absolutely a strength.”

About a year ago, Addie was rummaging through old pictures. She had an epiphany. What if she made a career out of her childhood dream?

Part of her passion for flying was reignited by a TikTok user @almostcaptainmorgan. She’s a first officer at Southwest Airlines based out of Chicago with over 615,000 followers on the social media platform.

Addie’s draw to the viral pilot has been how transparent she is about the tribulations of getting a pilot’s license — either posting about her flights or holding live Q&As on the app. According to Addie, Morgan went to college on track to become a lawyer and hated it. She later went back to school for a degree in commercial aviation.

The idea of chasing a pilot’s license as a high school senior became a reality thanks to a free, collaborative program between Baltimore County Public Schools and Community College of Baltimore County that launched last summer.

“I jumped on it,” Addie said. “I was like, ‘Hey, I can get my private pilot’s license this year and they’ll pay for it.”

She registered with the CCBC Aviation department, which does not have its own flight instructors but contracts out from Maryland airports. In Addie’s case, that’s Harford County Airport.

First came a medical exam, then getting her eyesight checked to ensure she has 20/20 corrected vision. For a private pilot (meaning flying yourself and others without being compensated), there are three necessary courses: private pilot ground school, private pilot semester 1 flying course and semester 2 flying course.

Addie passed ground school in the fall, meaning she had an endorsement to take the Federal Aviation Administration written exam. Similar to a driver’s permit test bank, the written portion has a wide variety of questions.

What kind of lights line the edges of an airstrip? Addie knew it was blue omnidirectional lights. Other questions have to do with calculating weather based on wind direction or general navigation prompts.

Dulaney senior Addie Erdman, a member of the North Eastern girls ice hockey team, uses her time off the ice to work toward obtaining a pilots license. She is shown next to a plane at the Harford County Airport. (Ron Erdman)

This spring, she will take the second semester course. Then comes the practical exam in the air with a certified flight examiner. In the fall, she plans to attend Bowling Green State University to pursue a commercial pilot’s license.

“One thing that Addie has learned to do really well is to judge the value of the things that she has to do and prioritize [them],” Ron said. “And [she has] still done well in school and done well in hockey and done what she needed to do to do well in flying.”

Playing on two hockey teams while chasing a pilot’s license on top of being a high school student is a lot to juggle. But Addie’s saving grace is her ability to always be looking two steps ahead.

“Playing so much high-level hockey, we travel a lot,” she said. “That means we go to different cities and stay in hotels. If I’m gonna be a pilot, I’m going to have to stay in a lot of hotels and go to different cities.

“I see it as kind of getting ready for the future.”