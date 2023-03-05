Aberdeen boys basketball rallies past Wilde Lake, 78-72, to reach Class 3A state semifinals

Towel in hand and joyous relief evident in his smile, Bill Jones looked like he had just played 36 minutes in a road playoff game. He wore the emotional toll of a come-from-behind win confidently.

Fifth-seeded Aberdeen boys basketball dug itself a deep, deep hole, trailing No. 4 Wilde Lake, 16-2, early in the game. Little by little, then all at once with a 17-0 third-quarter run, the Eagles rallied to defeat the Wildecats, 78-72, and earn a trip to the Class 3A state semifinals on Tuesday against City College.

“That was very emotional for me,” Jones said. “These kids are working so hard. I’ve never been around a better group. We talked on the way here, we don’t want this season to end. We at least got one more. It’s going to be a very tough next round but at least we get to all show up to practice Monday and hug each other and get ready to go for Tuesday.”

Jones used his first timeout Saturday with 3:39 left in the first quarter. The Eagles trailed by 14 at that point. He looked at each of his players and told them it was evident they were playing scared. He reminded them that’s not what he considers Aberdeen basketball.

What started as overwhelming success for Wilde Lake — hitting shots from all over at a high clip and baiting Aberdeen into turnovers with its active medley of 2-3 and 1-3-1 zones — didn’t last.

The hump that Aberdeen couldn’t get over was an eight-point deficit. Each time the Eagles trimmed the lead to eight, Wilde Lake responded.

Wildecats leading scorer Nathan Hiteshew, who finished with a team-high 25 points, was often the catalyst. Kain Corkeron, a versatile lefty sniper, hit three 3-pointers on his way to 11 points. And Xavier Gilliam used his football-player stature to muscle his way inside for 23 points.

“We got it down to 10 at the half so we told them, let’s win the third quarter,” Jones said. “If we win the third quarter, we’ll win the game. Obviously they’re a very well-coached team. They shot the lights out the first quarter. We knew that most likely wouldn’t last.”

Aberdeen opened its game-changing run by getting within six points courtesy of a 15-foot jumper by Kenny Hunter with six minutes left.

Three plays, all in succession, gave Aberdeen its first lead of the game. A pair of free throws from Ty’seaun Rodgers cut the deficit to two. Hunter cleaned up a rebound to tie it at 51. A transition layup from Tylan Bass put the visiting fans back on their feet.

“It was our pace,” Wilde Lake coach Jay McMillan said. “We kind of got off our pace. They were trying to speed us up and we were rushing some shots. Those rushed shots then affected our defense. Aberdeen does a good job of pushing the ball on makes and misses.”

Jones’ group outscored their opponents, 24-12, in the third quarter alone, fulfilling his halftime prophecy. He attributed the early struggles partially to nerves.

“They’re 17- and 18-year-old kids thinking they’re the toughest kids in the world,” Jones said. “But once you get in this environment, there’s nothing to prepare you for that. We had talked about keeping it close early and then we’ll let our game play. I think that’s exactly what happened tonight.”

The teams traded blows for much of the fourth quarter, but Aberdeen closed it out with free throws.

Darion Parris led the way with 21 points, including a ferocious fourth-quarter poster jam over his defender.

Bass posted 18 points for the Eagles, although his performance was highlighted by a staunch defensive effort as he held Wildecats point guard Michael David to six points. Rodgers added 16 for Aberdeen with one 3-pointer.

“Not gonna lie we thought, like there’s no chance,” Parris said. “Coach just said keep fighting. We kept fighting, swinging the ball and playing as a team, playing defense and that was the result.”