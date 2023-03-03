Aberdeen boys basketball heats up from outside, beats Edgewood, 91-57, for regional championship

At 3 p.m. Thursday, Aberdeen boys basketball coach Bill Jones pulled a pair of shoes out of a cabinet and laced them up for the first time. The shoes were a player’s gift after his first season coaching the Eagles in 2020 — a season canceled by the coronavirus pandemic. Each panel of the custom low-top Vans sneakers represents a different stop along his coaching career, including Harford Tech and its regional championship, and North Harford. There’s memorable quotes like “We’re going to win this,” and a painted ball for eclipsing 100 wins.

On the right heel is a blank space under the words, “Write date below,” reserved for Thursday night’s feat. Aberdeen dominated Edgewood in nearly every facet for a 91-57 win and the Class 3A North Region II championship.

“Everyone was looking at me like, ‘Why are you wearing clown shoes?” Jones said. “They have never been on my feet until today and they’re going right back in my closet. I just hope it’s not raining outside.”

Aberdeen coach Bill Jones' custom shoe featuring painted panels from stops along his coaching career holds an empty space that had been waiting for his first regional championship with Aberdeen.

The weather was clear outside Aberdeen’s gym but the same could not be said for what took place inside. Aberdeen’s blowout win came largely behind the performances of Tylan Bass, Ty’seaun Rodgers and Darion Parris, who each sank five 3-pointers.

Bass, a senior and four-year starter, jumped on Edgewood early. He racked up 16 of his 25 points in the first half. A culmination of breakaway dunks, 3s and electrifying finishes through traffic earned him the right to rest the net around his neck in the postgame frenzy.

The Harford County Player of the Year contender walked off the court into a timeout and mimicked Vince Carter from the 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, gesturing to his bench “it’s over.” At the time, holding a 23-6 lead in the waning minute of the first quarter, it felt like it.

However, Edgewood didn’t surrender without a fight. Dre Maxwell led the Rams with 17 points, followed closely by Trent Owens with 16. Those two found success in pick-and-roll situations attacking the middle of the floor.

Maxwell’s effort helped keep the game at arm’s length, cutting the deficit to as few as 13 in the third quarter before Aberdeen blew the game open. It was the type of effort that was evident after he assisted a basket, lost a shoe, then played the ensuing defensive possession carrying that shoe in one hand while guarding a passing lane with the other.

Aberdeen ultimately proved to be too overpowering for Edgewood, propelled by its offensive firepower.

“[That’s] what we’ve done all year — we’re averaging 82 points a game,” Jones said. “This is how we play. We come out and try to get as many fast break layups and shoot 3s. ... It worked tonight.

“When [Bass and Rodgers] get hot and they’re looking out for each other, a lot of times I’ll just sit down and shake my head like I got the best seat in the house.”

Jones will head home, put the shoes right back where they were, and prepare his team for the state quarterfinals which are set to begin Saturday evening against an opponent that is to be determined.