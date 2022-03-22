Patterson Mill baseball opens season with 10-0, five-inning win over Aberdeen

baseball Aberdeen vs Patterson Mill Patterson Mill's Jonah Vujanic watches his hit fly toward the outfield during a turn at the plate the home game against Aberdeen Monday, March 21, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Patterson Mill opened the 2022 high school baseball season Monday with a 10-0, five-inning win over visiting Aberdeen in a non-division game between Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference teams.

Two Huskies pitchers combined on a one-hit shutout, while the winners collected eight hits. Aberdeen aided the Huskies’ offense with five errors.

Advertisement

“It’s always great to have a 1-0 start to your season,” Huskies coach Matt Roseland said. “We have a lot of respect for coach Arnold and what he does with his program over there. We’re thankful to be outside, we’re thankful to be together.”

The Huskies (1-0) scored a first-inning run. Leadoff hitter Ethan Shertzer walked and later scored on Michael Hemelt’s RBI single.

Advertisement

The Huskies blew the game open with five runs in the second. Sam Lever and Jonah Vujanic both singled and scored in the inning that included four Aberdeen errors. Caleb Daniele, Jackson Wheeler, Travis Loewe and Shertzer had RBIs.

Patterson Mill outfielder Sam Schepleng closes in on a fly ball during Monday's game against Aberdeen. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Loewe, meanwhile, was keeping the Eagles (0-1) offense quiet over three innings. Sean Deaner singled to lead off Aberdeen’s second inning, but Loewe induced two groundouts to second, sandwiched around a strikeout, to end the inning.

Loewe, a sophomore making his first career varsity start, worked three innings for the win, striking out four.

“It was a solid start, we threw strikes, we put the ball in play, we played good defense,” Roseland said. “We can’t ask for a better showing than that.”

The Aegis: Top stories Weekdays Daily highlights from Harford County's number one source for local news. >

Carson Thomas came on to pitch the final two innings. Thomas allowed no hits, while striking out two and picking a runner off second base.

The Huskies added three runs in the fourth off Aberdeen reliever Evan Jones. Jones (2⅔ IP, 3H, 1 BB, 1 HBP, 2K) hit Shertzer and then walked Chase Cichocki to start the inning. Both runners stole bases and both scored when Loewe’s fly ball into center field was dropped.

Wheeler and Thomas followed with a single each to load the bases and Daniele plated Loewe with a ground ball fielder’s choice back to the pitcher.

Patterson Mill's Travis Loewe pitches during Monday's game against Aberdeen. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Patterson Mill then closed out the win with a fifth-inning run off KJ Miller, the third Aberdeen pitcher.

Advertisement

Miller struck out the first batter, but Shertzer singled and stole second and third with one out. Aberdeen pulled its infield in and Patterson Mill’s Cichocki hit a line drive over the shortstop’s head to bring Shertzer across with the 10th run.

Aberdeen’s Will Hart made the mound start, lasting an inning and a third. Hart gave up three hits, two walks and six runs (two earned). Hart struck out two.

“That was frustrating, we’re better than that, I know we’re better than that,” Aberdeen coach Bob Arnold said. “They put the work in at practice and it didn’t translate today and we’ll continue to work at it and make plays.”