Aberdeen IronBirds win third straight series behind hot bats

The Aberdeen IronBirds picked up a third straight series win, besting the Greensboro Grasshoppers in three of five games on the road while the sixth was canceled because ofinclement weather.

Hitting, hitting and more hitting defined the week.

Silas Ardoin belted a pair of home runs during the series-opening 8-5 loss on July 4. The Orioles’ No. 29 prospect came back the next day and crushed another solo shot, and Dylan Beavers tacked on a solo home run of his own to lead a 16-14 win on July 5. Jackson Holliday’s five-hit day, Max Wagner’s two-run homer and a four-RBI outing from Creed Willems assisted in the high-scoring affair.

The IronBirds cycled through four pitchers in the win, seeking answers to slow down the Grasshoppers’ similar offensive explosion. Cooper Chandler surrendered five runs through five innings with two strikeouts. Antonio Velez replaced him, allowing six more runs over two innings. Graham Firoved and Dylan Heid helped close out the win, giving up three runs in two innings.

On July 6, it was Frederick Bencosme who put the game’s third pitch over the right field wall, and a pair of home runs from Kyle Stowers fueled the 11-7 win. Beavers kept the fun going with a two-run homer to tie Friday’s game at 3 in the eighth inning.

In extras, Isaac De León singled to left field to drive in Bencosme in the top of the 10th, giving Aberdeen a 4-3 lead. But in the bottom of the 10th, Grasshoppers outfielder Luke Brown singled to center to score two for a 5-4 walk-off win. Brown also homered in the seventh.

Despite the narrow loss, Aberdeen’s bats refused to cool down heading into the weekend.

The IronBirds scored five runs in the third and ninth innings en route to a 16-1 win on Saturday. Stowers led the way with five hits and three RBIs. De León chipped in another four hits and four RBIs. On the mound, Daniel Lloyd allowed one run in five innings while striking out six. Juan Nuñez finished the final four innings, allowing two hits and recording six strikeouts.

Despite the success on the field, the most notable development at Aberdeen this week was the promotion of Holliday to Double-A Bowie, an unsurprising move for MLB Pipeline’s top-ranked prospect.

Holliday, the top pick in the 2022 draft, said May 9 that his “goal coming into the year was to try to get to Double-A.” He had been promoted to High-A Aberdeen after 14 games with Low-A Delmarva and joked that was “a good start ... heading in the right direction, I guess.”

The 19-year-old shortstop played 57 games in Aberdeen, slashing .314/.452/.488 with a team-high 65 hits, five triples and five home runs.

Aberdeen (41-37, 9-5 second half) will next take the field Friday, beginning its stretch of nine home games in 10 days. First up is a three-game series with the Wilmington Blue Rocks (34-45, 5-10), followed by a six-game series with the Bowling Green Hot Rods (41-35, 10-5) from July 18-23.