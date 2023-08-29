Aberdeen IronBirds split series of pitchers’ duels with Hudson Valley

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Offense was at a premium last week at Hudson Valley. Outside of one 6-5 game Thursday, neither the Aberdeen IronBirds nor the host Renegades scored more than four runs in any game during their six-game series.

No game was decided by more than two runs and the teams walked away splitting the set.

Aberdeen opened the week last Tuesday with a 3-1 win. Kyle Virbitsky threw seven shutout innings, allowing just one hit and two walks. He struck out four as he improved his season record to 5-1. Dylan Heid pitched the final two innings and earned his third save of the season.

Ryan Higgins provided the offense with an RBI single in the fourth inning and an RBI double in the seventh. Anthony Servideo singled home Higgins for an insurance run in the seventh.

On Wednesday, Hudson Valley earned a walk-off 3-2 win with an RBI hit in the bottom of the ninth. Aberdeen took an early lead with RBI hits from Samuel Basallo and Creed Willems in the third, only to see Hudson Valley tie the game in the sixth.

Cooper Chandler started for the IronBirds and went four innings, not allowing a run with only one hit, while striking out seven.

Aberdeen bounced back with a 2-1 win Thursday. Elio Prado scored on a wild pitch in the fourth and Luis Valdez provided the winning run with a solo home run in the sixth.

Three Aberdeen pitchers combined on a six-hitter. Juan Nunez started and went four innings. He allowed one run on four hits while striking out four. Logan Rinehart pitched a perfect fifth and got credited the win, his first as an IronBird.

Jake Lyons pitched the final four innings, he didn’t allow a run and gave up two hits while striking out a pair.

Aberdeen dropped the next two games, 6-5 Friday and 4-2 Saturday. In Friday’s game, after falling behind, 5-0, after three innings, the IronBirds clawed back into the game. Anthony Servideo had an RBI hit in the top of the fifth, and another run scored after Frederick Bencosme reached base on a Hudson Valley throwing error.

In the sixth inning, Isaac De Leon and Adam Hall each produced RBI doubles. Elio Prado drove in the final Aberdeen run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

Daniel Lloyd had a strong relief outing, giving up one run on five hits with three strikeouts in three innings.

On Saturday, Aberdeen managed just four hits, including Jacob Teter’s RBI double and Prado’s solo home run.

Aberdeen bounced back Sunday to close the series with a 4-2 win, scoring two runs in the top of the ninth to break a tie on Teter’s sixth home run of the season. The blast leaves him with 31 RBIs on the year.

Higgins drove in his 30th RBI as an IronBird this year with a single in the first inning. Carter Young drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the third.

On the mound, Virbitsky gave up two runs on four hits in three innings. Rinehart came on in relief and threw three scoreless, hitless innings, with five strikeouts.

Aberdeen (26-27 second half, 58-59) is back on the road this week with six games at Jersey Shore (30-24, 65-54).