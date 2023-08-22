Aberdeen IronBirds prevail in series of nailbiters against Wilmington

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Aberdeen's Frederick Bencosme, shown in this file photo, had a strong week for the IronBirds against Wilmington, including going 3-for-4 with four RBIs in last Tuesday's win. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

There was little separation between the host Aberdeen IronBirds and visiting Wilmington last week. Five of their six games were decided by one run; the other game was decided by two runs.

Despite the tight battles, Aberdeen came out on the better end more times than not, winning four of the six to take the series.

Advertisement

The series opener was the only two-run decision of the week with Aberdeen prevailing, 8-6. Aberdeen built a 7-0 lead after five innings, then held off a furious Blue Rocks comeback attempt.

Samuel Basallo started the scoring, driving in two on a ground rule double in the fourth, and later scored on a Frederick Bencosme RBI single. Ryan Higgins added a solo home run in the frame.

Advertisement

Bencosme had another RBI single in the fifth and Jacob Teter doubled home two.

Trace Bright started on the mound, giving up one run on two hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out eight.

On Wednesday, the IronBirds got the winning run in the bottom of the eighth when Anthony Servideo walked with the bases loaded.

Isaac De Leon and Teter homered in the game and Elio Prado added an RBI triple.

Kyle Virbitsky had a solid start, giving up one run on five hits in five innings, while striking out six. Cameron Weston got credited the win. He pitched three innings in relief. Reese Sharp pitched a hitless ninth inning to earn his first save as an IronBird.

Aberdeen dropped Thursday’s game, 7-6. Basallo hit a two-run home run in the first inning, but Aberdeen surrendered six runs to the Blue Rocks in the third inning. De Leon added two RBIs and Prado one.

Aberdeen got back on the winning track with its own 7-6 win Friday thanks to furious ninth-inning rally in which it scored four runs.

Prado drove in the first run of the inning before Bencosme singled home two more to tie the game. Creed Willems followed with a single that scored Bencosme for the winning run.

Advertisement

It took 10 innings Saturday for Aberdeen to claim a 4-3 victory. Trendon Craig drove in his first run as an IronBird in the bottom of the 10th for the walk-off win.

Aberdeen fell behind 2-0 after one inning, but rallied back with three runs in the sixth. Willems hit a two-run home run and Teter followed with a solo shot.

On the mound, Trey McGough started and went four innings, giving up two runs on three hits. Daniel Lloyd came on in relief and pitched five innings, giving up one run on four hits, while striking out six. Dylan Heid got credited the win, pitching a perfect top of the 10th.

The series closed Sunday with Wilmington topping the IronBirds, 4-3. Willems and Higgins had RBIs in the loss. Bright got his second start of the week. He threw three innings, giving up two runs, none earned, on three hits while striking out three.

Aberdeen (23-24 second half, 55-56 overall) is on the road this week, playing a six-game series at Hudson Valley (24-24, 63-51).