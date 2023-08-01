Aberdeen IronBirds struggle in series with Jersey Shore, losing five in a row

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Aberdeen IronBirds struggled to get their bats going in a six-game series last week at Jersey Shore. After posting a 4-2 win in the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday, the IronBirds dropped the final five games of the series, not scoring more than three runs in any of the losses.

After rain washed out Tuesday’s series opener and necessitated a doubleheader Wednesday, the IronBirds got off to a good start in Game 1. Max Wagner hit his 10th home run of the season and three pitchers combined for a four-hitter in the seven-inning game. Dylan Beavers and Max Costes also drove in runs for the IronBirds.

Jared Beck started and went four innings, allowing two runs, one earned, on one hit in four innings. He struck out four to lower his ERA to 1.29. Ryan Hennen pitched two innings of relief and got credited the win, his second. Dan Hammer picked up his second save.

The IronBirds fell behind, 2-0, in Game 2, but tied the game on Elio Prado’s RBI single in the fourth. The game remained tied until the seventh, when Jersey Shore walked off with the 3-2 win on a two-out, bases-loaded RBI single.

Despite the loss, Juan Nunez pitched four solid innings, striking out six while giving up two runs on five hits.

Thursday was another walk-off loss for the IronBirds, 4-3, in 10 innings. Dylan Beavers drove in his 48th run of the season in the loss. Prado and Collin Burns also drove in runs.

The pitching was once again solid. Daniel Lloyd and Cameron Weston each threw four innings and each gave up five hits with four strikeouts.

Ironbirds third baseman Max Wagner hit his 10th home run of the season in a win last Wednesday against Jersey Shore. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

On Friday, the IronBirds were on the wrong side of an 8-1 decision. After Aberdeen took the lead on Costes’ ninth home run of the season in the top of the second, Jersey Shore stormed ahead, building a 5-1 lead after four innings.

Trace Bright struggled in the start, giving up four runs on four hits in three innings.

Saturday’s game was suspended until Sunday due to rain with Aberdeen falling, 4-3, in 10 innings. The game was tied at 2 through nine innings with Aberdeen’s runs coming off a Creed Willems RBI single in first and Luis Valdez’ RBI single in the sixth.

Isaac De Leon put Aberdeen ahead with an RBI in the top of the 10th, but Jersey Shore scored two in the bottom half for another walk-off win.

Brandon Young struck out five in three innings, giving up one run on two hits. Despite taking the loss, Cooper Chandler threw six innings, giving up three runs on six hits.

Sunday’s regularly scheduled game was a 4-1 Jersey Shore victory. Frederick Benscome drove in Aberdeen’s lone run on an RBI ground out in the top of the first. But Jersey Shore scored four runs in the second.

The IronBirds (17-12 second half, 49-44) try to get back on track this week when they host Hickory (19-10, 46-44) for a six-game series starting Tuesday.