Aberdeen IronBirds swing hot bats to take 5 out of 6 games from Bowling Green

The Aberdeen IronBirds kept up their hot second half of the season, taking five of six games against Bowling Green during last week’s series.

The IronBirds won the first four against the Hot Rods before losing a pitchers duel Saturday. However, they responded with a resounding win to close the series.

Aberdeen opened the set with a 4-3 win last Tuesday. Dylan Beavers’ ninth home run of the season came in the seventh inning to break a 3-3 tie and the IronBirds’ bullpen made it hold up. Beavers had two hits and two RBIs in the game.

Four IronBirds pitchers combined to throw a four-hitter. Kyle Virbitsky started and went five innings, allowing two runs on three hits but settling for a no decision. Reese Sharp allowed one run on one hit and got credited for the win.

Dan Hammer struck out the side in the eighth inning and Carson Carter pitched a hitless ninth to earn the save, his third of the season.

Wednesday, the IronBirds broke open a close game with a four-run eighth inning. Maxwell Costes highlighted the rally with a three-run home run. Beavers also drove in two runs in the game, giving him 46 RBIs on the season.

Juan Nunez, Jared Beck and Ryan Hennen combined to limit Bowling Green to just two hits.

Aberdeen started early Thursday in a 5-2 win. Creed Willems drove in a run and Beavers stole home as the IronBirds took a 2-0 lead after one inning.

Bowling Green tied it up in the top of the fourth, but the IronBirds answered in the bottom half of the inning with Costes launching a three-run home run, his second in as many days and eighth of the season.

Cameron Weston started and went five innings, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out nine. Daniel Lloyd earned a four-inning save, allowing two hits and striking out seven.

Aberdeen’s fourth win in a row came in a 2-1, 10-inning win Friday. Ryan Higgins doubled home Luis Valdez for the walk-off win. Isaac De Leon also had an RBI in the game for the IronBirds.

On the mound, Kyle Brnovich allowed one run on five hits in four innings, striking out seven. Trace Bright kept the Hot Rods off the board in the middle innings, throwing five shutout frames, allowing just one hit while striking out nine. Dylan Heid pitched a perfect 10th to get the win.

The winning streak ended Saturday with a 3-1 loss. The IronBirds outhit the Hot Rods, 11-6, but couldn’t get the big hit when needed. Their only run came when Silas Ardoin scored off a wild pitch.

However, the IronBirds closed the win solidly with an 8-4 win. This time, the IronBirds were outhit, 9-5, but took advantage of three Bowling Green errors.

Trailing by a run, Ryan Higgins singles home a run to get Aberdeen on the board in the bottom of the third. Max Wagner chased in a run with a ground out and another run scored on a throwing error.

After Bowling Green jumped back ahead with three runs in the fourth, Aberdeen countered with three more in the bottom of the inning. Valdez singled in a run and two more scored when Higgins reached base off a throwing error.

Ardoin added a two-run home run in the fifth, his fifth home run of the year.

Aberdeen (16-7 second half, 48-39 overall) is at Jersey Shore (10-14, 45-44) for six games starting Tuesday night.