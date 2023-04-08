Aberdeen IronBirds earn 4-2 win over Wilmington in season opener, look to repeat last year’s historic success

Ripken Stadium was calm Friday afternoon. Hours before first pitch of the Aberdeen IronBirds season opener, the only action was Dylan Beavers, Silas Ardoin and Max Wagner belting batting-practice pitches into an empty outfield.

When asked after which of his teammates fans may be surprised by this season, Beavers didn’t hesitate to pick Wagner, saying confidently, “He’s freakin’ good.”

Advertisement

Aberdeen was tied with the Wilmington Blue Rocks after sharing a a sluggish 7 1/2 innings. Wagner then belted a fly ball into right field that scored Jud Fabian for the go-ahead run — just as Beavers predicted. Manager Roberto Mercado doubled down that Wagner will “be a fun one to watch all year.”

The IronBirds hung on for a 4-2 opening-day win.

Advertisement

Last year’s iteration finished shy of hoisting a South Atlantic League championship trophy, falling to the Bowling Green Hot Rods in three games in the championship series. It was the most successful season Aberdeen has seen in its 20-year history, finishing 78-54 in Mercado’s first season at the helm.

Aberdeen set a franchise record in total wins. They also earned the first postseason individual and series win in franchise history.

“We had a great year last year,” IronBirds hitting coach Zach Cole said. “It would be really hard to overachieve from what we did. We like to say we had three teams here last year with all the guys who keep getting sent up, which is super exciting. I’d love to see that happen again. Nothing is more rewarding than that.”

Nineteen players who suited up in Aberdeen moved up to Double-A during last season. Three reached the Triple-A ranks.

This year’s team has pieces capable of similar results.

“This group has a very high work ethic,” Cole said, entering his second year with the team. “You always have the few guys that are always willing to get after it, where some guys take it at a slower pace. For the most part, this entire group just likes to dive in and be challenged which is super exciting.”

Isaac De Leon is back with the Aberdeen IronBirds this season. He closed last season with the club after being promoted from Delmarva. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

So, who are some guys to keep an eye on this year?

Isaac De Leon played 94 games for the Delmarva Shorebirds last season before being called up to Aberdeen. He saw a combined 370 at-bats with a .222 average and eight home runs. De Leon could take a prominent step forward this season at the plate and in the infield (he started at first base Friday night).

Advertisement

Cole then pointed to Luis Valdez who “came back stronger, which is a lot to say about a guy who swiped 71 bags last year.” The middle infielder and switch hitter took a similar path as De Leon from 95 games in Delmarva to 20 in Aberdeen. He hit a combined .265 in 437 at bats with 25 RBIs and three homers.

Valdez crossed the plate for Aberdeen’s first run of the season after being walked and stealing second.

Beavers, Ardoin and Fabian were all members of the Orioles 2022 draft class. They were picked 33rd, 67th and 107th, respectively, and spent a combined 12 games in Aberdeen last summer.

Beaver pointed out the mechanical change in his swing being in his lower half and engaging his core.

“We’re kind of shifting from feeling my body to allowing the ball to be our feedback,” Cole said. “Or keeping our thoughts external rather than internal. Guys are getting more understanding of that as we provide research and evidence. And that’s really cool to see because I want them to move on down the road.”

Austin Meine joined Aberdeen’s staff as the pitching coach during the offseason, leaving a similar role at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Advertisement

“We have some experienced guys, we have some new guys as well. At the beginning of the season, you make assumptions. You usually find out those assumptions are wrong. The group as a whole right now, I can say that it’s a group that feels like they’ve been playing together for a while. Seems like the chemistry is pretty tight. All of them kind of feed off each other.”

Of the 18 pitchers filling the opening day roster, Meine declined to pick any standouts so far. He called it an exciting group but “I’ll be able to answer that better once we get a different jersey in the box.”

Jean Pinto, shown in this file photo, started the Aberdeen IronBirds' season opener, pitching 4 1/3 innings with six strikeouts. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Jean Pinto was on the mound to open game one of 132.

The 5-foot-11 right-hander went 4 1/3 innings with six strikeouts. He allowed five hits and one run before being replaced by Ignacio Feliz. The righty reliever gave up two hits and a run in 1 2/3 innings. Keagan Gillies threw two innings with three strikeouts.

Nick Richmonds closed out the win leaving two Blue Rocks baserunners stranded in scoring position.

Friday marked the first game at Leidos Field with a pitch clock — something Meine designated a priority for their success. The 14-second timers (18 if there’s a base runner) behind home plate and in center field forces more pitches in a condensed time.

Advertisement

“From a 10,000-foot view, obviously games are getting shorter which means each individual inning is getting shorter,” Meine said. “Being sure that our guys are built up the best that they possibly can be for the demands of the game is important. ... There’s less time to recover so being on top of that from a training and development standpoint [is important].”

Meine added that was a preparation that started at the end of last season with a daily clubhouse message that they’re “competing against the clock.”

“We got a lot of talent here in this organization,” Mercado said. “These guys push each other. We’re obviously competing against Wilmington and all these other teams but these guys are also competing against each other. It’s one of those things where the guys are like, ‘Hey, I want you to do good but I want to be better too.’”