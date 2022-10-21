Edgewood bounces back strongly with 42-0 football win over Aberdeen

The Edgewood football team needed a bounce-back game and the Rams got just that Thursday evening as they celebrated seniors.

Edgewood, who lost for the first time last week, put together a complete-game effort, en route to a 42-0 shutout win over Aberdeen in an Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division game.

The Rams (7-1 overall, 5-0 UCBAC) scored early and often to put the game away. Aberdeen (0-8, 0-5) managed four first downs.

Edgewood's Jahmir Torres runs past Aberdeen defenders on his way to a 78-yard punt return touchdown during Thursday's game in Edgewood. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Edgewood scored on its first possession. Quarterback Caesar Travers threw 30 yards to Jacob Martin on first down, but it was Isaiah Megginson opening the scoring on the ground. The senior ran 2 yards for the score, his first of three touchdowns in the first half.

Special teams scored the next points when Aberdeen had its punt snap sail over the head of the punter and through the end zone for a safety.

Leading 8-0 less than six minutes in, Edgewood wasted little time extending the lead. Travers tossed a 42-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Martin. Kicker Carson Crouse added the extra point for a 15-0 lead with 5:24 still to play in the opening quarter and the Rams were still not done. Megginson added his scoring run from 12 yards with 23.8 left in the quarter.

The Rams special teams produced more points midway through the second quarter. Junior Jahmir Torres fielded a punt on the run at his own 22. He cut left, found the corner and raced untouched 78 yards for the touchdown.

“I’ve been practicing fielding, not letting the ball bounce,” Torres said. “Pick it up and I know I got the speed to hit the edge. I hit the outside and turn up and my teammates gave me great blocks and I just cruised to the end zone.”

The conversion kick failed, but the Rams were right back on offense after a fumble recovery by Mekhi Georges at the Aberdeen 24.

Passes from Travers to Jacob Martin (13 yards) and Isaiah Martin (9 yards) set up Megginson’s third touchdown run, a 2-yard run. Torres added the conversion run for a 35-0 lead, which assured the running clock in the second half.

Edgewood's Isaiah Megginson tries to slip away from the grasp of Aberdeen's Deray Arnold near the goal line during Thursday's game at Edgewood. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Megginson’s night was over with nine carries, 87 yards and three touchdowns.

“I came out there with the same energy we carried over from Friendship [a 26-20 loss],” Megginson said. “It was a game we showed a lot of adversity, played a good team, we came over here and decided to come out here and get ready for Bel Air and we used this game to do so.”

Edgewood closes the regular season at Bel Air, who enters this week 7-0.

Aberdeen tried to get on the scoreboard in the final seconds of the half, but Kelsyn Harris’ pass to Deray Arnold came up a yard short of the end zone as time expired.

Both teams had two possessions in the fast-moving second half. Edgewood added its final points in the third quarter with Brandell Stokes running 8 yards for the score with Crouse adding the extra point.

Travers finished 6-for-6 for 145 yards and a touchdown. Jacob Martin had three receptions for 54 yards and Isaiah Martin had two catches for 51 yards.

For Aberdeen, Harris completed 7 of 20 passes for 79 yards and one interception. Arnold had two catches for 42 yards and Myer Sims had three catches for 27 yards.

“We just gotta keep our team focus, focus on the next down, focus on the next week, focus on our goals that we have,” Eagles coach Kelvin Harris said. “Our goals, we’re trying to prove academically and trying to prove on this field.”