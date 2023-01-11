Aberdeen boys basketball holds off furious final-minute rally to beat Edgewood, 73-70

Once up 13 points midway through the fourth quarter, and 10 a little more than a minute of game time earlier, Aberdeen boys basketball raced back on defense in the final 12 seconds, clinging to a two-point lead and forced to defend a potential game-tying — or game-winning — shot from Edgewood.

But the best way to defend a shot is to make sure it never gets off.

Tyseaun Rodgers and Tylan Bass converged on Edgewood’s Kam Rankin as soon as he crossed half court, knocking the ball loose with Rodgers eventually coming up with it. Bass added another foul shot as the Eagles held on for a 73-70 victory.

“We knew we were going to have to give everything we had today,” Aberdeen coach William Jones said. “I think we got the lead and the boys got a little excited, a little complacent. Then we had to struggle at the end; we had to fight and hold on at the end. But we got the win and that’s the most important thing.”

Aberdeen's Tylan Bass goes up for the dunk in the second half of Tuesday's game against Edgewood. Bass had 22 points to lead the Eagles in a win. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Aberdeen’s Kenny Hunter collected a defensive rebound and raced the length of the floor for a layup to put the Eagles up 10 with 1:23 left.

But Edgewood forced a series of Aberdeen turnovers, while making clutch shots. John Billy hit a 3-pointer to pull the Rams within 71-66 with 32 seconds left. After the Eagles kicked the ball out of bounds, Trent Alexander scored in the paint with 27 seconds to play.

The Eagles couldn’t get the inbounds pass in cleanly and turned the ball over again. Alexander got open inside one more time for a layup to get the Rams within a point with 21 seconds left.

But Rodgers hit a foul shot and the Eagles defense finally tightened to seal the win.

“They got to one, we just had to lock in and trust each other so we could close out the game,” Bass said. “We just wanted to play honest defense, don’t get any calls, no fouls so they could possibly tie it up.”

Despite his team’s furious comeback, Edgewood coach Terry Maczko felt the final possession was a microcosm of the night.

“Edgewood was its own worst enemy,” he said. “We did not take care of the basketball, and it wasn’t because they were forced turnovers for the most part, it was unforced turnovers. We were fundamentally unsound and we weren’t coached well. Because, that was not a very good performance, from top to bottom.”

Aberdeen improves to 8-4 with the win as it tries to shake off a cold stretch. Coming into Tuesday’s game, the Eagles had lost two of three since returning off the holiday break.

Advertisement

Aberdeen's Artarus Brown sprints up the court with Edgewood's Jahmir Corprew staying close on defense during Tuesday's game. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

“We lost good games to good teams, but it just feels good to get another win,” Bass said. “We’re going to keep playing hard. We didn’t get down on ourselves after we lost, we just kept working hard in the gym.”

Bass was the catalyst, finishing with 22 points. He scored 10 in the third quarter, many coming off long outlet passes and runouts.

“He’s been outstanding. This whole year, he’s just stepped up,” Jones said. “I think he’s one of the better guards in the whole state. [Monday] against Parkville he had 31 points, against a team that’s the best public school team in the state. He’s a leader.”

Aberdeen led by two at halftime and just three late in the third after a fast-break dunk from Edgewood’s Dre Maxwell. But the Eagles can put up a lot of points quickly, and closed the third quarter on a 10-3 run to lead by 10 heading into the fourth.

“It allows for some defensive lapses, some mistakes, but when we shoot the ball, good things happen,” Jones said. “Luckily we got the lead because we had to hold on at the end.”

Artarus Brown backed Bass with 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Darion Parris added 14 points and Hunter finished with nine points, six rebounds and five assists.