Aberdeen baseball posts multiple big innings in 16-5 regional quarterfinal win over Edgewood

Scoring multiple runs in five of six innings played Thursday, visiting Aberdeen defeated Edgewood, 16-5, in six innings of play in a Class 3A North Region II quarterfinal.

The win advances the Eagles into Saturday’s region semifinal at Bel Air. The game is scheduled for a 1 p.m. start.

Advertisement

Aberdeen jumped ahead quickly with a pair of first-inning runs, while Edgewood answered with a run in the bottom of the first.

Tyler Sampson’s two-run double fueled a three-run second inning and the third run crossed the plate on an Edgewood error.

Advertisement

In the third, Aberdeen stranded the bases loaded, but in the fourth, four Aberdeen runs crossed the plate. A groundout to third and another error resulted in two runs, while Jayden Saunders singled in two more.

The Aegis: Top stories Weekdays Daily highlights from Harford County's number one source for local news. >

Edgewood, meanwhile, added a run in the third when Matthew Murdock was hit by a pitch with bases loaded. In the fourth, Edgewood scored two more runs, one on a passed ball and the other on an Andrew Mathias RBI single.

Aberdeen, though, just kept scoring, adding four more runs in the fifth inning. Tyler Sampson and KJ Miller set the table as both batters were hit by pitches.

Will Hart sacrificed both runners into scoring position and Sean Deaner followed with a long double to right field. Deaner’s drive hit halfway up the 8-foot fence, but stayed in the park.

Trenton Griffin then tripled to center scoring Deaner, Griffin scored a few pitches later on a wild pitch.

Edgewood’s final run was scored in the fifth. Andrew Saulsbury opened the inning with a double and Murdock singled him in.

Aberdeen closed the scoring with three runs in the sixth. The Eagles loaded the bases and two scored on throwing errors and the other on a passed ball.

Miller, Hart and Connor Sullivan combined on the pitching effort for Aberdeen.